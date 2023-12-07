Specifications for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover P530 First Edition Swb (390Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Land Rover Range Rover P530 First Edition Swb (390Kw) L460 My22 4.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1702 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1704 mm
|Ground Clearance
|219 mm
|Wheelbase
|2997 mm
|Height
|1870 mm
|Length
|5052 mm
|Width
|2047 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2518 kg
|Gcm
|6850 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|275 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.8 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|214 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|380 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|275 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|750 Nm
|Makimum Power
|390 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/40 R23 111
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R23 111
|Front Rim Size
|9.5 Ch +42.5
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5 Ch +42.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salka9Aw3Na123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Four Wheel Steer
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Access Height
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Autobiography Exterior Pack
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Animated Directional Indicators
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Air Quality Sensor
- All Surface Progress Control
- All Terrain Information Centre
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 23 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Brake Calipers
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Autolock
- Cabin Air Purification Pro
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console Storage
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover - Automatic
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Ornamentation
- Configurable Interior Mood Lighting
- Cabin Light - Front & Rear
- Comfort Mode
- Configurable Programs
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver & Passenger Armrests
- Driver Condition Response
- Digital LED H/lights/Signature DRL/Image Project
- Domestic Plug Socket
- Dynamic Response
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Mode
- Electronic Active Diff - Torque Vectoring Braking
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Easy Boot Loading
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electrical Towing Preparation
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Grass Mode
- Gravel Mode
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.0 inch
- Interactive Driver Display
- Illuminated Metal Treadplates - Branded
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Laminated Front & Rear Side Glass
- Load Hooks
- Leather Headlining
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full
- Multi-media System with 13.1 inch Touch Screen
- Media Streaming
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mud Mode
- Non-heated Windscreen
- Non-smoking Package
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Occupant Protective system
- Pwr Fr Seats 24 Way - Clim, Mass, Exec Rear
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Permanent AWD
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Perimeter Alarm
- Privacy Glass
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Power Mirror Fold, Heated & App Lights
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Remote Infotainment System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rock Mode
- Rear Seat Entertainment System
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - ClearSight
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- Soft Door Close
- Signature Sound System
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Panoramic Sunroof Sliding with Power Blind
- Sound System with 34 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Event Suite
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Terrain Response 2
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Walnut Veneer
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan
- Wade Sensing
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Winter Wiper Park Position
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - 23 Inch - $520
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch
- Black Painted Roof - $2,000
- Duo Tone Headlining
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $1,300
- Pwr Fr Seats 24 Way - Clim, Mass, Exec Comf & Rear - $6,300
- Pwr Fr Sts 24 Way - Clim/Mass, Pwr Rec/Htd/Vent Rr
- Power Assisted Doors - $3,700
- Premium Non-leather Upgrade
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Remote Park Assist - $403
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - Removed
- Semi Aniline Trim
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Shadow Exterior Pack - $1,830
- Smoke Pack - $130
- Self-sealing Tyres - $500
- Spare Wheel 22 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Towbar - Electric
- Tyre Repair System
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel - $1,030
Current Land Rover Range Rover pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P615 Sv Lwb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$424,100
|P615 Sv Swb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$377,800
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$257,800
|P530 Hse Swb (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$278,000
|P615 Sv Lwb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$426,000
|P615 Sv Swb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$379,500
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$259,000
|D350 Hse Swb (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$258,489
|P530 Hse Lwb 7 Seat (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$302,672
|P530 Hse Swb (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$290,338
|P615 Sv Lwb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$443,436
|P615 Sv Swb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$395,655
|Phev P460E Hse Swb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$263,468
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$270,880