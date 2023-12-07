Specifications for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover P530 Sv Lwb (390Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Land Rover Range Rover P530 Sv Lwb (390Kw) L460 My23 4.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1702 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1704 mm
|Ground Clearance
|219 mm
|Wheelbase
|3197 mm
|Height
|1870 mm
|Length
|5252 mm
|Width
|2003 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2591 kg
|Gcm
|6850 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|275 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.8 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|214 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|380 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|275 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|750 Nm
|Makimum Power
|390 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/45 R22 114
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 R22 114
|Front Rim Size
|9.5 Ch +42.5
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5 Ch +42.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salka9Aw3Na123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Four Wheel Steer
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Access Height
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Activity Key
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Auto-deploying Door Handles
- Animated Directional Indicators
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Load Cover
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Quality Sensor
- All Surface Progress Control
- All Terrain Information Centre
- Android Auto
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Brake Calipers
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cabin Lighting
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Configurable Autolock
- Cabin Air Purification Pro
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Configurable Programs
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver & Passenger Armrests
- Driver Condition Response
- Dynamic Launch
- Digital LED H/lights/Signature DRL/Image Project
- Domestic Plug Socket
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Active Diff - Torque Vectoring Braking
- Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Easy Boot Loading
- ECO Mode
- Electrically Deployable Towbar
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electrical Towing Preparation
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Home Link
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Headlight Washer System
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Sensor
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Laminated Front & Rear Side Glass
- Load Hooks
- Leather Headlining - Special
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full
- Multi-media System with 13.1 inch Touch Screen
- Media Streaming
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mohair Mats with Leather Binding
- Non-heated Windscreen
- Non-smoking Package
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Occupant Protective system
- Pwr Fr Seats 24 Way - Clim, Mass, Exec Comf & Rear
- Park Assist
- Power Assisted Doors
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Power Mirror Fold, Heated & App Lights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Remote Infotainment System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat Entertainment System 13.1 inch
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera - Multi-angle (3 modes)
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- Signature Sound System
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 22 inch
- Traction Control System
- TFT Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Terrain Response 2
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- Unique Front Bumper
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Versatile Loadspace Floor
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Winter Wiper Park Position
Optional Extras
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts - $80
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 23 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,210
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 13 Inch - $5,070
- Black Painted Roof - $2,000
- Contrast Roof
- Caraway Carpet
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $1,300
- First Aid Kit - $80
- Floor Mats - Special - $1,610
- Headlining - Premium
- Interior Carpet Colour - Selectable
- Individual Trim Finishers - $2,840
- Leather Headlining
- Load Protection Net - $364
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,220
- Privacy Glass - $830
- Premium Leather Upholstery - $7,640
- Premium Non-leather Upgrade
- Premium Floor Carpet - $3,760
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Premium Trim Finishers - $5,680
- Red Brake Calipers - $800
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - Removed
- Remote Smart Parking Assist - $403
- Soft Door Close
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $14,600
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $20,550
- Smoke Pack - $130
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Self-sealing Tyres - $500
- Special Veneer
- SV Exterior Accents - $5,590
- SV Signature Suite with Leather Club Table Surface - $38,510
- SV Signature Suite with Veneer Club Table Surface - $38,510
- Spare Wheel 21 inch
- Spare Wheel 23 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Tailgate Event Suite - $900
- Tow Hitch Receiver Removed
- Tyre Repair System
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $11,050
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $17,000
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel - $1,030
Current Land Rover Range Rover pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P615 Sv Lwb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$424,100
|P615 Sv Swb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$377,800
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$257,800
|P530 Hse Swb (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$278,000
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$259,000
|D350 Hse Swb (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$258,489
|P530 Hse Lwb 7 Seat (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$302,672
|P530 Hse Swb (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$290,338
|Phev P460E Hse Swb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$263,468
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$270,880