2022 Land Rover Range Rover Phev P440E Se Swb (324Kw) L460 My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Phev P440E Se Swb (324Kw) L460 My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Phev P440E Se Swb (324Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1702 mm
Tracking Rear 1704 mm
Ground Clearance 219 mm
Wheelbase 2997 mm
Height 1870 mm
Length 5052 mm
Width 2003 mm

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Hybrid
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 324 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/50 R21 113
Rear Tyre 275/50 R21 113
Front Rim Size 8.5 Ch +43.5
Rear Rim Size 8.5 Ch +43.5

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Salka9Aw3Na123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured England

