2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport D250 Se (183Kw) L494 My22 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1692 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1686 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|2923 mm
|Height
|1803 mm
|Length
|4879 mm
|Width
|2073 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2211 kg
|Gcm
|6600 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|86 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|211 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|167 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|288 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|211 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salwa2Aw0La000041
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anodized Brake Calipers - Grey
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Distance Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Steering Column
- All Terrain Information Centre
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- Android Auto
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Blind Spot Assist
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Autolock
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Close Vehicle Sensing
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Directional Indicator Sweep & Start-up Sequence
- Driver Monitoring
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Engine Cover
- Enhanced Sound System
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electrical Towing Preparation
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Follow Me Home Lighting
- Forward Traffic Detection
- Front View Camera
- Gradient Acceleration Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gradient Release Control
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Speed Emergency Braking
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Interactive Driver Display
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Protect
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Premium LED Headlights with signature DRL
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Low Level Coolant Sensor
- Loadspace Mounting Provisions
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Low Traction Launch
- Morzine Headlining
- Multi View Camera
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Satin Chrome
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Professional Navigation System
- Pro Services with WIFI
- Power Front Seats 14 Way
- Power Socket/s
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Queue Assist
- Remote Beep & Flash
- Remote Climate Control
- Remote Premium
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Service Interval Sensor
- Speed Limiting Device
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Sport Badge - Silver
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Single Speed Transfer Box
- Standard Bonnet
- Standard Roof
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel 19 inch
- Traction Control System
- Toughened Front & Rear Side Glass
- Trailer Hitch Guidance
- Touch Pro 10 Inch
- Touch Pro Duo
- Terrain Response
- Trailer Reverse Park Guidance
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 3 Zone - $1,890
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $3,370
- Activity Key - $930
- Acoustic Glass Front & Toughened Rear Side Glass - $80
- Adaptive High Beam Assist - $330
- Aluminium Treadplates - Branded - $460
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,520
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $5,960
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $4,250
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $6,800
- Black Painted Roof - $2,000
- Cabin Air Ionisation with Filter - $656
- Climate Comfort Pack - $11,820
- Cold Climate Pack - $6,630
- CD/DVD Player
- Convenience Pack - $2,530
- Driver Assist Pack - $4,048
- Domestic Plug Socket - $130
- Digital TV - $2,140
- Electric Cabin Pre-conditioning - $3,470
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $460
- Entertainment Pack - $8,990
- Extended Trim Finisher - Aluminium - $1,620
- Exterior Pack - Black
- First Aid Kit - $100
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box - $840
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,670
- Home Link - $700
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $270
- Heated Steering Wheel - $510
- Illuminated Metal Treadplates - Branded - $2,310
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,150
- Morzine Headlining - Ebony - $930
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL - $2,450
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,220
- No Badge
- Off Road Pack - $5,530
- Power Front Seats 16 Way - Memory & Wing Headrests - $4,880
- Park Pack - $1,310
- Park Pro Pack - $2,840
- Power Adjustable Steering Column - $860
- Privacy Glass - $950
- Power Front Seats 16 Way with Memory - $4,570
- 8 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment - $5,250
- Soft Door Close - $1,150
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $14,600
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $20,550
- Solid Paint
- Sport Badge - Black
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,570
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $4,420
- Premium Sound System - $800
- Suedecloth Headlining - $3,890
- Surround Sound System - $3,050
- Special Veneer - Wood - $930
- Spare Wheel 20 inch
- Spare Wheel 21 inch
- Spare Wheel 22 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $1,860
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $950
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Third Row Seats - $3,890
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $11,050
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $17,000
- Wade Sensing - $700
Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$152,100
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$192,800
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$169,600
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$182,800
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,200
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$153,500
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$194,500
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$171,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$184,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$176,000
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,961
|D250 Se (183Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$146,000
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$198,261
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,911
|P360 Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$151,800
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$161,661
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$173,761
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$188,716
|P460E Phev Autobiogr (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$212,105