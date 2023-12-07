WhichCar
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P510E Hse Dynamic (294Kw) Phev L461 My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

8ee826d1/2022 land rover range rover sport p510e hse dynamic 294kw phev 3 0l hybrid 4d wagon 04b90150
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P510E Hse Dynamic (294Kw) Phev L461 My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P510E Hse Dynamic (294Kw) Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1702 mm
Tracking Rear 1704 mm
Wheelbase 2997 mm
Height 1820 mm
Length 4946 mm
Width 2047 mm
Kerb Weight 2741 kg
Gcm 6450 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3450 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 37 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 1.6 L/100km
CO2 Extra 222 g/km
CO2 Combined 37 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 375 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/40 R22
Rear Tyre 275/40 R22
Front Rim Size 9.5X22
Rear Rim Size 9.5X22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Engine Compartment
Compliance Location Pass Side On B Pillar
VIN Number Salka9Aw3Na123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured England

Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs

D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $152,100
D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $192,800
D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $169,600
P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $182,800
P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $174,200