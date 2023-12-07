Specifications for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 Auric Edition (184Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 Auric Edition (184Kw) L560 My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1640 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1657 mm
|Ground Clearance
|214 mm
|Wheelbase
|2874 mm
|Height
|1683 mm
|Length
|4797 mm
|Width
|2041 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1883 kg
|Gcm
|4950 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2550 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|CO2 Emissions
|182 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|159 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|221 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|182 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|365 Nm
|Makimum Power
|184 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Salya2Ax3Mc123456
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 325mm Rear Brakes
- 355mm Front Brakes
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Analogue Dials with Central TFT Display
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Quality Sensor
- All Surface Progress Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- All Season Tyres
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cabin Lighting
- Cabin Air Purification Plus
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coil Suspension
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Monitoring
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Exterior Pack
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Forward Traffic Detection
- Forward Vehicle Guidance
- Global Lock/Unlock Switch - Drivers Door
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Individual Trim Finishers
- Keyless Entry
- Premium LED Headlights with signature DRL
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lock Only Switch - Front Passenger Door
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Low Traction Launch
- Morzine Headlining - Ebony
- Metal Treadplates - Front with Branding
- Open Differential
- Online Pack
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Driver Memory
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Passive Suspension
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Satin Chrome
- Perimeter Alarm
- Privacy Glass
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Premium Cabin Lighting
- Power Socket Pack 1
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Collision Monitor
- R-Dynamic Exterior Pack
- Remote Infotainment System
- Roll Stability Control
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Standard IP Cap Ends
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Single Speed Transfer Box
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Steel
- Traction Control System
- Touch Pro Duo
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Terrain Response with Dynamic Program
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Turned
- Wheel Finish - Silver
Optional Extras
- 3D Surround Sound System - $1,040
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $1,910
- Activity Key - $960
- Adaptive Dynamics - $2,405
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $3,380
- Cold Climate Plus Pack - $4,500
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,550
- Carbon Fibre Trim Finishers - $3,020
- Click & Go Integrated Base Unit - $340
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $380
- Chrome IP End Caps - $210
- Configurable Dynamics - $940
- Convenience Pack - $2,360
- Dynamic Handling Package - $5,000
- Electronic Air Suspension - $2,110
- Electric Cabin Pre-conditioning - $3,470
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $800
- Fog Lights - Front - $403
- Full Leather Steering Wheel
- Home Link - $740
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $845
- Heated Steering Wheel - $530
- Head Up Display - $2,420
- Headlight Washer System - $494
- Illuminated Metal Treadplates Front - Branded - $640
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,060
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox - $430
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - $1,200
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full - $3,480
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Morzine Headlining - Light Oyster
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL - $2,780
- Matrix-laser LED headlights with signature DRL - $6,770
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,770
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Driver Mem Rear Pwr Rec - $598
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Climate & Driver Memory - $1,495
- Power Fr Seats 14 Way - Climate, Dr Mem, Heat Rear - $2,301
- Pwr Fr Seats 14 Way - Clim, Dr Mem, Ht Rear Pw Rec - $2,899
- Power Fr Seats 14 Way - Clim, Dr Mem Rear Pwr Rec - $2,093
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Heated & Driver Memory - $806
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Heated All & Driver Mem - $1,612
- Pwr Fr Seats 14 Way - Heat All, Dr Mem, Rr Pwr Rec - $2,210
- Pwr Fr Seats 14 Way - Heated, Dr Mem, Rear Pwr Rec - $1,404
- Power Front Seats 20 Way - Climate, Massage & Mem - $7,111
- Pwr Fr Seats 20 Way - Clim, Mass, Mem, Heat Rear - $7,917
- Park Pack - $2,060
- Premium Leather Upholstery - $1,920
- Premium Mats - $640
- Power Socket Pack 2 - $290
- Premium Textile & Suedecloth Seats - $1,920
- Premium Upgrade Interior Pack - $3,250
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $940
- Rear Seat Remote Release - $300
- Surround Camera System - 3D - $1,650
- Secure Tracker - $1,370
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,300
- Signature Sound System - $8,640
- Smoke Pack - $80
- Self-sealing Tyres - $494
- Summer Tyres
- Special Veneer - $220
- Special Veneer - Black - $530
- Spare Wheel 20 inch - $1,401
- Spare Wheel 22 inch - $1,801
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $1,000
- Technology Pack - $8,620
- Terrain Response 2 with Dynamic Program - $430
- Towing Eye - Rear - $286
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan - $1,030
- Wade Sensing - $702
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $560
Current Land Rover Range Rover Velar pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,898
|D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$122,553
|P400 Autobiography (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,403
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$140,503
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$131,198
|Phev Dynamic Hse (297Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$143,508
|Phev Dynamic Se (297Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$132,153