WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. BT-50
  4. Xt (4X2)

2022 Mazda BT-50 Xt (4X2) B30D 3.0L Diesel C/Chas

a24c16e8/2022 mazda bt 50 xt 4x2 3 0l diesel cchas 05050168
2022 Mazda BT-50 Xt (4X2) B30D 3.0L Diesel C/Chas details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X2
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2022 Mazda BT-50 Xt (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mazda BT-50 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 235 mm
Wheelbase 3125 mm
Height 1790 mm
Length 5320 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 1685 kg
Gcm 5850 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1315 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 207 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 180 g/km
CO2 Urban 254 g/km
CO2 Combined 207 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/65 R17
Rear Tyre 255/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Leaf Spring - Heavy Duty, Rigid Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Thailand

Current Mazda BT-50 pricing and specs

GT (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up 3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $62,660
GT (4X4) Dual C/Chas 3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $61,260
GT (4X4) Standard Tray Dual Cab P/Up 3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $64,153
Thunder (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up 3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $74,095
Xtr (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up 3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2 $51,540