Specifications for the 2022 Mazda CX-5 Akera Turbo (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mazda CX-5 Akera Turbo (AWD) Cx5M 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1595 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1595 mm
|Ground Clearance
|193 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1675 mm
|Length
|4550 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1720 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2175 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|455 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|CO2 Emissions
|191 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|162 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|240 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|191 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jm0Kf4Wla00123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward & Reverse
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Global Open Keyless Window Control (open only)
- G-Vectoring Control Mazda
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heated Rear Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- i-Active AWD
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Wood Pack
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- 7G Mazda Connect with 10.25 Widescreen Display
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Nappa Leather
- Off Road Traction Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Premium Sound System
- Side View Camera
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Tinted Windows
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $795
Current Mazda CX-5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G20 Maxx (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$35,700
|G25 Akera (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,200
|G25 Maxx Sport (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,300
|G25 GT Speed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$49,100
|G25 Maxx Sport (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$41,700
|G25 Touring (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$43,800
|G35 Akera Turbo (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$53,600
|G35 GT Speed Turbo (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,500
|G20 Maxx (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$36,590
|G25 Akera (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$52,500
|G25 Maxx Sport (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,310
|G25 GT Speed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$50,310
|G25 Maxx Sport (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$42,810
|G25 Touring (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$44,950
|G35 Akera Turbo (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,000
|G35 GT Speed Turbo (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$52,810