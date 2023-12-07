WhichCar
2022 Mercedes-AMG Gla 35 4Matic H247 My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2022 Mercedes-AMG Gla 35 4Matic H247 My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-AMG Gla 35 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1612 mm
Ground Clearance 157 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Height 1581 mm
Length 4438 mm
Width 1849 mm
Kerb Weight 1735 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
CO2 Emissions 179 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 154 g/km
CO2 Urban 228 g/km
CO2 Combined 179 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 Zr20
Rear Tyre 255/40 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number W1N2477512$000001
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG Gla pricing and specs

45 S 4Matic+ 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed, AWD $99,300
45 S 4Matic+ 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed, AWD $91,500
45 S 4Matic+ 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed, AWD $120,370
35 4Matic 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed, AWD $96,900