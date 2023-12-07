Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-AMG Gla 45 S 4Matic+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mercedes-AMG Gla 45 S 4Matic+ H247 My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1612 mm
|Ground Clearance
|157 mm
|Wheelbase
|2729 mm
|Height
|1581 mm
|Length
|4438 mm
|Width
|1849 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1807 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|224 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|177 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|303 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|224 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6750
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|310 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|W1N2477542$000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 360mm Front Brakes
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window - Front
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Advanced Connectivity Plus
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Change Assist
- Amazon Alexa
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance
- AMG Drivers Package
- AMG Leather Package
- AMG Exhaust System with Silent Start
- AMG High Performance Braking System
- AMG Body Styling
- AMG Drive Unit
- AMG Radiator Grille
- AMG Ride Control
- AMG Track Pace
- AMG Performance Steering Wheel
- AMG Performance 4Matic All Wheel Drive
- Active Park Assist
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Aluminium Trim
- Android Auto
- Air Vents - Black with Chrome Surround
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Front Splitter
- Blackened Beltline
- Black Headliner
- Black Sill Inserts
- Black Rear Apron
- Blind Spot Assist
- Body Shell Stiffening
- Black Side Sill Panels
- Black Steering Wheel
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Tailpipes
- Centre Console Storage Roller Blind
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Comfort Seat Package
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Compatible Apps
- Comfort Control
- Comfort Suspension
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Comfort Seats Front
- Cargo Securing Kit
- Comfort Seats Rear
- Comfort Sports Seats
- Cross Traffic Assist
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Designer Key
- Digital Instrument Display
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Display Screen 10.25 inch
- Door Sill Covers - Exchangeable
- Dynamic Select
- Extended Automatic Re-start in Traffic
- ECO Indicator
- Electronic Damper Control
- Electric Pump
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Electronic Stability Program
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Apron
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Special
- Global Positioning System
- Google Services
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hands Free Access
- Heated Front Seats
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Keyless Go
- Key with Emblem
- Leather Colour Option - Special
- Load Through Hatch
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery - Lugano
- Locking Verification
- Multibeam LED H/lights & Adapt High Beam Asst Plus
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mirror Pack
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media Pack
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Navigation System - Hard Disc
- Night Pack
- Off Road Engineering Package
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Parking Package with 360 Degree Camera
- Parktronic
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Automatic
- Pre-collision Systems
- Progressive Line
- Protection Package
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- PreSafe
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Race Start Transmission
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Apron - Sports Design
- Red Brake Calipers
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Seat Entertainment System Preparation
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Semi Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seat Comfort Package - Front
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Pack
- Software Updates
- Speedshift Transmission
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Subwoofer
- Sports Suspension
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Twin Exhaust
- Touch Pad Centre Console
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Torque Transfer Control
- USB Input Socket
- Velour Floor Mats
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Matte
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- AMG Performance Pack - $5,790
- Leather Interior Two-Tone
- Metallic Paint - $1,490
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,990
- Non-metallic Paint
- (AW20) 5-Twin-Spoke Light
- (AW21) AMG Multi-Spoke Matt Black - $1,290
- (AW21) AMG Cross-Spoke Matt Black - $1,990
- Wood Grain Trim - $590
Current Mercedes-AMG Gla pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 S 4Matic+ 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed, AWD
|$99,300
|45 S 4Matic+ 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed, AWD
|$91,500
|45 S 4Matic+ 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed, AWD
|$120,370
|35 4Matic 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed, AWD
|$96,900