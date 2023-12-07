WhichCar
2022 Mercedes-AMG Gls 63 4Matic+ (Hybrid) X167 My22.5 4.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

e49a1e11/2022 mercedes amg gls 63 4matic hybrid 4 0l hybrid 4d wagon 0515016c
2022 Mercedes-AMG Gls 63 4Matic+ (Hybrid) X167 My22.5 4.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 7
Transmission 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-AMG Gls 63 4Matic+ (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1703 mm
Tracking Rear 1723 mm
Ground Clearance 203 mm
Wheelbase 3135 mm
Height 1837 mm
Length 5243 mm
Width 2030 mm
Kerb Weight 2710 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 296 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 228 g/km
CO2 Urban 399 g/km
CO2 Combined 296 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 850 Nm
Makimum Power 450 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/45 R22
Rear Tyre 325/40 R22
Front Rim Size 10Jx22 Et45
Rear Rim Size 11.5Jx22 Et47

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number W1N1679892*000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG Gls pricing and specs

63 4Matic+ Fl (Mhev) 4D Wagon 4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $299,900
63 4Matic+ Fl (Mhev) 4D Wagon 4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $289,400