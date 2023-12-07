Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-AMG Gls 63 4Matic+ (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mercedes-AMG Gls 63 4Matic+ (Hybrid) X167 My22.5 4.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|9 Speed Auto Torque Clu
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1703 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1723 mm
|Ground Clearance
|203 mm
|Wheelbase
|3135 mm
|Height
|1837 mm
|Length
|5243 mm
|Width
|2030 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2710 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|CO2 Emissions
|296 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|228 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|399 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|296 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|850 Nm
|Makimum Power
|450 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/45 R22
|Rear Tyre
|325/40 R22
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx22 Et45
|Rear Rim Size
|11.5Jx22 Et47
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|W1N1679892*000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Seven Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bonnet
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Brakes
- Active Dynamic Engine Mount
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Active High Beam Assist Plus
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Active Lane Change Assist
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- AMG High Perform Composite Braking System
- AMG Body Styling
- AMG Line
- AMG Ride Control
- AMG Performance Steering Wheel
- AMG Performance Exhaust System
- AMG Steering Wheel Buttons
- Active Park Assist
- Armrest Heating
- Air Suspension
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti Theft Protection Package
- Android Auto
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Drying Function
- Brake Priming Function
- Black Roof Lining
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Climate Front Cup Holder
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Crash Sensor
- Cushions in Rear - Heated
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Digital Key
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Electronic Rear-axle Limited Slip Differential
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Exclusive Trim Pack
- Following Distance Indicator
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Hands Free Access
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impulse Side
- Infotainment Pack
- Innovation Pack
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Go Comfort Package
- Keyless Start
- Luxury Front Seats
- Lockable Load Compartment Floor
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- MBUX Interior Assistant
- Multi Contour Front Seats
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media Pack
- Massage Seats Front
- Nappa Leather Door Beltlines
- Nappa Leather Dashboard
- Nappa Leather/Dinamica Microfibre Steering Wheel
- Nappa Leather - Exclusive
- Navigation System
- Night Pack
- Park Pack
- Parktronic
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Power Door Closing
- Power Folding Rear Seat
- Power front seats with memory
- Puddle Lamps - Front
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- PreSafe Plus
- Power Tailgate
- Radio AM/FM
- Running Boards
- Red Brake Calipers
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Steering Assist
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seat Heating Plus
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Pack
- Speedshift Transmission
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Sound Selectable Exhaust System
- Surround Sound System
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Telediagnostics
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tool Kit
- Touch Pad Centre Console
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Seats
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
- Warmth Comfort Package
Optional Extras
- AMG Track Pace - $393
- 23 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,900
- Bright Metallic Paint - $1,200
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $2,800
- Comfort Pack Rear - $2,800
- Interior Carbon Pack - $4,200
- MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation - $613
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,100
- Non-metallic Paint
- Energizing Package Plus - $1,672
- Towbar Pack - $2,900
- Urban Guard Vehicle Protection Plus - $1,500
- Upholstery - Rough Leather/Leather - $1,400
- Wireless Phone Charge - $314
Current Mercedes-AMG Gls pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|63 4Matic+ Fl (Mhev) 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$299,900
|63 4Matic+ Fl (Mhev) 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$289,400