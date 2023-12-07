Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Eqc 400 4Matic Electric Art Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mercedes-Benz Eqc 400 4Matic Electric Art Line N293 My22 Electric 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1624 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1615 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2873 mm
|Height
|1622 mm
|Length
|4774 mm
|Width
|1884 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2522 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2940 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Power RPM
|4100
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|760 Nm
|Makimum Power
|300 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx21 H2 Et27
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx21 H2
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1K2938902*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Acoustic Ambient Protection
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Airbags - Window
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Anthracite Carbon Fibre-look Interior Trim
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Acoustic Glass - Front
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Balance
- Aluminium Look Interior Trim
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- AMG Front Apron - Jet Wing Design
- AMG Line - Interior
- Active Multi Contour Seat Package - Front Seats
- Active Park Assist
- Android Auto
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Grille
- Climatised Front Seats
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Charging Cable - Public
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Contrast Stitching
- Comfort Steering Wheel
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Dashboard - Artico
- Dual Electric Motors
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Distronic
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 10.25 inch
- Electric Art Line
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Electronic Stability Program
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Fully Variable Torque Split
- Gloss Black Wheel Set
- Heated Front Seats
- Heat Insulating Rear Windows
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass - Front Windows
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Go
- Keyless Start
- LED Light Bar
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Linguatronic
- Leather Upholstery
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- MBUX Infotainment System
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Management
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Massage Function on Passenger Seat
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Park Pack
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Energizing Package Plus
- Pedestrian Warning
- Power front seats
- Plug Type 2 CCS (up to AC 11kW / DC 110kW)
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Predictive Navigation
- PreSafe
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment
- Parked Vehicle Locator
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Reversing Alarm
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Supply Cable for Domestic Electrical Socket
- Surround Camera System
- Smartphone Interface
- Sunroof Interior Blind
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide - Glass
- Sound System
- Synchronous Motor/s
- Telediagnostics
- Tirefit with Tyre Inflation Compressor
- Touch Pad
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Upholstery - Black
- Valet Mode
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - High Sheen
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 3 Zone - $1,400
- Bright Paint - $1,700
- Heated Rear Seats - $800
- Magno Paint - $2,900
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,000
- Non-metallic Paint
- Running Boards - Aluminium Look - $1,200
- Rear Sunshade Blinds - $600
- Urban Guard Vehicle Protection - $1,400
- Vision Pack - $4,200
- Wood Grain Trim
Current Mercedes-Benz Eqc pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|400 4Matic 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$123,500
|400 4Matic Electric Art Line 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$146,900
|400 4Matic Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$140,700
|400 4Matic 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$118,400
|400 4Matic Electric Art Line 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$140,800
|400 4Matic Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$134,900
|400 4Matic 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$126,675
|400 4Matic Electric Art Line 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$150,622
|400 4Matic Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$144,275