2022 Mercedes-Benz Eqc 400 4Matic Electric Art Line N293 My22 Electric 4D Wagon

de9c2336/2022 mercedes benz eqc 400 4matic electric art line 0 0 electric 4d wagon 04c0015a
2022 Mercedes-Benz Eqc 400 4Matic Electric Art Line N293 My22 Electric 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Eqc 400 4Matic Electric Art Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1624 mm
Tracking Rear 1615 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1622 mm
Length 4774 mm
Width 1884 mm
Kerb Weight 2522 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2940 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Power RPM 4100
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 760 Nm
Makimum Power 300 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R21
Rear Tyre 255/40 R21
Front Rim Size 8Jx21 H2 Et27
Rear Rim Size 9Jx21 H2

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W1K2938902*000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz Eqc pricing and specs

400 4Matic 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $123,500
400 4Matic Electric Art Line 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $146,900
400 4Matic Sport 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $140,700
400 4Matic 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $118,400
400 4Matic Electric Art Line 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $140,800