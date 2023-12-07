WhichCar
2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito Vs20 111 Cdi Lwb FWD 447 My21 1.6L Diesel 5D Van

2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito Vs20 111 Cdi Lwb FWD 447 My21 1.6L Diesel 5D Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito Vs20 111 Cdi Lwb FWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1650 mm
Tracking Rear 1646 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 3430 mm
Height 1917 mm
Length 4895 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 1852 kg
Gcm 4800 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1198 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 166 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5B
CO2 Extra 143 g/km
CO2 Urban 205 g/km
CO2 Combined 166 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 84 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R16
Rear Tyre 205/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent Cross Arms

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 250 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number W1V44760123000001
Vehicle Segment Vans/Cc 2.5-3.5T
Country Manufactured Germany

