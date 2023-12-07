WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Vito
  4. Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD

2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 447 My22 2.0L Diesel 5D Crew Cab Van

96f82223/2022 mercedes benz vito vs20 116 cdi lwb rwd 2 0l diesel 5d crew cab van 04a80150
2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 447 My22 2.0L Diesel 5D Crew Cab Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz Vito News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1666 mm
Tracking Rear 1646 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 3430 mm
Height 1909 mm
Length 5370 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 2225 kg
Gcm 5550 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 807 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 190 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6B
CO2 Extra 176 g/km
CO2 Urban 218 g/km
CO2 Combined 190 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1350
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent Cross Arms

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 250 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W1V44760523000001
Vehicle Segment Vans/Cc 2.5-3.5T
Country Manufactured Spain

Current Mercedes-Benz Vito pricing and specs

Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $57,700
Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $62,600
Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $60,000
Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $64,900
Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $65,700