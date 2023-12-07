Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 447 My21 2.1L Diesel 5D Crew Cab Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1666 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1646 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|3430 mm
|Height
|1909 mm
|Length
|5370 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2246 kg
|Gcm
|5550 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|804 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|180 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6C
|CO2 Extra
|161 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|211 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|180 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent Cross Arms
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|250 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdf44770523000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Vans/Cc 2.5-3.5T
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 300mm Front Brakes
- 300mm Rear Brakes
- 3 Seater Comfort Bench 2nd Row - Split Fold
- Five Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window - Front
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Electronic Stability Program
- Active High Beam Assist Plus
- Automatic Hold Function
- Active Park Assist
- Active Retainer for Sliding Door/s
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Adblue Tank 25 Litre
- Android Auto
- Audio 30
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Brake Drying Function
- Brake Lights - LED
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Chrome Air Vents
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Chrome Interior Pack
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Child Safety Locks in Passenger Compartment Doors
- Cloth Upholstery
- Crosswind Assist
- Cabin Walk-Through
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Clock
- Direct Shift Selector
- Distronic
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- Electronic Stability Program 9i
- Enhanced Understeering Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Headlight Assist
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- High Gloss Black Trim Appointments - Upper Console
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Inner Door Handle Surrounds - Chrome
- Illuminated Exits
- Interior Lights - Rear
- Intelligent Light System - LED
- Engine Immobiliser
- Load Adaptive Control
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Linguatronic
- Media Streaming
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Overhead Control Panel - Comfort
- Parktronic
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows Front
- QR Codes for Emergency Services on B Pillars
- Quick Release Seat Anchorage System
- Rain Sensor
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roll Movement Intervention
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Seat Air Ducting
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Semi-automatic Air Conditioning
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Sliding Doors Dual
- Sliding Door Windowed - Left
- Sliding Door Windowed - Right
- Sunglass Holder
- Spare Wheel 17 inch
- Spare Wheel Carrier
- Spare Wheel - Steel
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Tailgate Operation - Hinged from Top
- Tailgate Manual Lift
- Tailgate - Windowed
- Touchscreen LCD 7.0 Inch
- Three Rear View Modes
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wooden Floor
Optional Extras
- Anti Theft Protection Package - $900
- Audio 40 with Satellite Navigation - $700
- Alloy Wheels Special 17 Inch
- Barn Doors - Side Wall Opening - $990
- Bulkhead - Windowed - $1,600
- Comfort Seat - Front Bench
- Comfort Pack - $1,290
- Carrier Bars - $280
- Comfort Seat - Inner Armrests/Lumbar Sup - Driver - $370
- Comfort Seats with Lumbar Support Package - $600
- Digital Rear View Mirror - $900
- GVM Upgrade - $1,300
- Interior Lights LED - Rear - $160
- Metallic Paint - $1,515
- Non-metallic Paint - $700
- Parameterisable Special Module - $650
- Reversing Alarm - $295
- Terminal Strip for Electrical Connections - $100
- Tinted Windows - $270
- Window/s - Fixed Behind - $345
Current Mercedes-Benz Vito pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$57,700
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$62,600
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$60,000
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$64,900
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$65,700
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$70,600
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$68,000
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$72,900
|Vs20 116 Cdi RWD Tourer 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$75,400
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$64,480
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$69,950
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$67,002
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$72,470
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$73,427
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$78,877
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$75,948
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$81,399
|Vs20 116 Cdi RWD Tourer 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$78,515