WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Outlander
  4. Phev Es 5 Seat (AWD)

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev Es 5 Seat (AWD) Zm My23 2.4L Hybrid 4D Wagon

febd212d/2022 mitsubishi outlander phev es 5 seat awd 2 4l hybrid 4d wagon 04df0159
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev Es 5 Seat (AWD) Zm My23 2.4L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev Es 5 Seat (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mitsubishi Outlander News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1593 mm
Tracking Rear 1600 mm
Ground Clearance 199 mm
Wheelbase 2706 mm
Height 1740 mm
Length 4710 mm
Width 1862 mm
Kerb Weight 2020 kg
Gcm 4250 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2650 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 630 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 35 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 1.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 35 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 4300
Maxiumum Torque 195 Nm
Makimum Power 98 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/60 R18 103H
Rear Tyre 235/60 R18 103H
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Lower A-Pillar
Compliance Location Driver Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Jmfxdgn0W%Z123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Mitsubishi Outlander pricing and specs

Aspire 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD $43,700
Aspire 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD $46,200
Black Edition 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD $41,900
Es 5 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD $36,800
Es 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD $38,600