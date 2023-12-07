Specifications for the 2022 Nissan Juke Ti (Energy Orange). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Nissan Juke Ti (Energy Orange) F16 My23 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1552 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Wheelbase
|2636 mm
|Height
|1593 mm
|Length
|4210 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1276 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1730 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|648 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|46 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|136 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|123 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|160 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|136 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|180 Nm
|Makimum Power
|84 kW
|Front Tyre
|P225/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|P225/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar, Twist Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sjnfaaf16A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 260mm Rear Brakes
- 280mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Driver Assist Display
- Automatic Hold Function
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Proximity Locking/Unlocking
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type - Black
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Headliner
- Black Rear Spoiler
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cruise Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Carbon Fibre Look Instr Cluster/Speaker Surrounds
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Cabin Light - Front & Rear
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - LED
- Front Stabiliser Bar
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrest Audio - Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Intelligent Around View Monitor
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Interior Colour - Energy Orange
- Intelligent Driver Alert
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- Intelligent Key
- Intelligent Lane Intervention
- Illuminated Metal Treadplates - Branded
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Ride Control
- Intelligent Trace Control
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Gear Shift Boot
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage Board
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Load Hooks
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Moving Object Detection
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Stabiliser Bar
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sports Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Speed Sensing Front Wipers
- Premium Sound System
- Standard Mode
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Walk Away Lock
- Welcome Lights
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $700
- Standard Paint
Current Nissan Juke pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$27,800
|St+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$30,500
|St-L 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$33,800
|St-L+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$34,800
|Ti 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,200
|Ti (Energy Orange) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,200
|St 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$28,390
|St+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$31,140
|St-L 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$34,440
|St-L+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$35,540
|Ti 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,890
|Ti (Energy Orange) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,890