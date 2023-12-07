Specifications for the 2022 Nissan Navara Sl Style Pack (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Nissan Navara Sl Style Pack (4X4) D23 My22.5 2.3L Diesel Dual Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|3150 mm
|Height
|1825 mm
|Length
|5260 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2033 kg
|Gcm
|5910 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1117 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|208 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|177 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|261 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|208 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mntcbnd23A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Front & Rear (12VO & USB) with Loadspace (USB)
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Active Brake Limited Slip
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Drive Assist
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Assisted Tailgate
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Black Door Handles - Interior
- Black Grille
- Brake Limited Slip Differential
- Bonnet Protector
- Black Plastic Door Handles
- Black PLastic Door Mirrors
- Black Plastic Rear Bumper
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Dual Range Transfer Case
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable - Manual
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Digital Speedometer
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Electronic 4WD Selection
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Console Armrest Storage Box 12V plug
- Floor Mats - All Weather
- Flip Up Rear Seat(s)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Halogen Headlights
- Halogen Tail Lights
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Intelligent Driver Alert
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Slide & Recline Drivers Seat
- Manual Slide & Recline Passenger Seat
- Nudge Bar
- Power Mirrors
- Pole Side Impact
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows
- Power Window Driver Auto Up/Down
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear View Mirror - Manual Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensing Central Locking with Anti-lock Out
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Steel Wheels
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Stamping
- Tonneau Cover
- Touchscreen 8 inch
- Trailer Stability Control
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Urethane Shift Lever
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Weathershield Right Hand Side
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $650
- Standard Paint
Current Nissan Navara pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$38,700
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$34,000
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$50,600
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$48,800
|Sl (4X2) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$43,100
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,250
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$58,750
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$72,900
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$74,400
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,100
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$64,200
|St (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$47,955
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,955
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$52,455
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$42,100
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$40,050
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,050
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$45,550
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$49,850
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$47,350
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,550
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,350
|St-X (4X2) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$51,445
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,945
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$58,445
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$58,445
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$55,945
|St-X (4X2) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$53,945
|St-X (4X4) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$60,945
|St-X (4X2) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$52,945
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$38,200
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$33,500
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$49,900
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$48,200
|Sl (4X2) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$42,500
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$60,000
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$57,600
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,800
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$73,400
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$64,200
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$63,300
|St (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$50,100
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,400
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$54,800
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$41,700
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$40,700
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,100
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,600
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,600
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$46,400
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,600
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,400
|St-X (4X2) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$50,200
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$58,700
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,300
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,300
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$54,800
|St-X (4X2) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$52,600
|St-X (4X4) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,700
|St-X (4X2) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$51,600