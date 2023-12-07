WhichCar
2022 Nissan Navara St (4X4) D23 My21.5 2.3L Diesel Dual Cab P/Up

d64d1b19/2022 nissan navara st 4x4 2 3l diesel dual cab pup 04c30155
2022 Nissan Navara St (4X4) D23 My21.5 2.3L Diesel Dual Cab P/Up details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2022 Nissan Navara St (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 3150 mm
Height 1825 mm
Length 5260 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 2062 kg
Gcm 5910 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1088 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 208 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 177 g/km
CO2 Urban 261 g/km
CO2 Combined 208 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/65 R17
Rear Tyre 255/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Mntcbnd23A0123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

