Specifications for the 2022 Peugeot Expert City Standard. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Peugeot Expert City Standard K0 My22 2.0L Diesel 2D Van
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Wheelbase
|3275 mm
|Height
|1940 mm
|Length
|4959 mm
|Width
|1920 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1654 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2735 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2165 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|CO2 Emissions
|156 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|140 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|183 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|156 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16C
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16C
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Pseudo Macpherson Stru, Reinforced Front Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Oblique Wishbone Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3Vfehz7@Z123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 294mm Rear Brakes
- 2 Seat Interior
- 304mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Automatic Door Locks
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Barn Doors - Special Opening Angle
- Barn Doors With Windows
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bulkhead - Windowed
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Digital Speedometer
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Control
- Halogen Headlights
- Head Up Instrument Cluster
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Peugeot i-Cockpit
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Front
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sliding Doors Dual
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Steel Wheels
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Upper Dashboard Tray
- Upholstery - Grey
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Solid Paint
Current Peugeot Expert pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,900
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$44,700
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$45,200
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$42,100
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,000
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,000
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$35,900
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$41,200
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$41,700
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,800
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,300
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$39,600
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$43,490
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$49,990
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$50,490
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$46,990
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$52,490
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,990