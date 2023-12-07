Specifications for the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 9Yb My22 4.0L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Tiptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1678 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1677 mm
|Ground Clearance
|164 mm
|Wheelbase
|2895 mm
|Height
|1636 mm
|Length
|4942 mm
|Width
|1995 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2220 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2765 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|545 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2300
|Maxiumum Torque
|850 Nm
|Makimum Power
|471 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/35 R22
|Rear Tyre
|315/30 R22
|Front Rim Size
|10.0Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|11.5Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp1Zzz9Yzkda00001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 410mm Rear Brakes
- 440mm Front Brakes
- 4D Chassis Control
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Active Anti Roll Stabilisation
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Active Drive AWD System
- Air Blades with Side Air Intakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Automatic Brake Differential
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Active Aerodynamics
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Aerodynamic Underbody Panelling
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Aluminium Bonnet
- Aluminium Brake Calipers
- Aluminium Doors
- Aluminium Front Wings
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Aluminium Roof Panel
- Aluminium Side Sections
- Aluminium Tailgate
- Adaptive Rear Spoiler
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- Audio Interface/s
- Audio Streaming
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bonnet Bulge
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirror Bases
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bumpers with High-strength Cross Members
- Black Rear Apron
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Black Window Surrounds - Exterior
- Curtain Airbags
- Comfort Access System
- Ceramic Composite Brakes
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Contrasting Colour Seatbelts
- Coasting Function
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Communication Management System
- Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser Finisher
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dual Sunvisors - Front
- Dynamic Chassis Control
- Emergency Assist
- Electromechanical Active Roll Stabilization
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Engine Drag Torque Control
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Expanded Stability Management Sport Mode
- Electrical System Recuperation
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Air Intakes - Black
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Glovebox Cooler
- Gloss Black Rear Spoiler
- GT Package
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster - 2 High Resolution Displays
- Illuminated Cup Holders - Front
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Internet Access
- Individual Mode
- Integrated Roof Spoiler
- Interior Accents
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Keyless Drive
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggable Compartment Cover - Fixed
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Position Lights
- Light Strip
- LTE Communication Module
- Multi Collision Brake
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Memory Card Reader
- Mixed Tyres
- Mobile Phone Preparation
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Navigation System
- Non-smoking Package
- Overhead Lighting Console
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- (PASM) Sports Suspension with Lower Ride Height
- Porsche Connect
- Personal Profile
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way with Memory
- Personalised Floor Mats
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Privacy Glass
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Power Steering Plus
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Porsche Traction Management
- Rear Axle Steering
- Rear Climate Control
- Rear Diffuser
- Remote Services
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Preparation for roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Control Mirrors
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Roll-over Sensor
- Rear Spoiler Carbon Side Plates
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Airbags Rear Compartment
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Sports Chrono Package
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Sports Design Exterior Mirror Upper Trims - Carbon
- Sports Exhaust System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Side Skirts - Black
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Sound Package Plus
- Sports Plus Mode
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 20 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Turbo Front Light Units
- Titanium Exhaust
- Tool Kit
- Tinted LED Headlights with Dynamic Light System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Twin Stage Locking
- Torque Vectoring Plus
- Tinted Windows
- Towing Eyes
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Arch Air Curtains
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Arch Extensions - Black
- Warning & Brake Assist
- Wheel Finish - Satin
- Wheel Centres
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Yellow Brake Calipers
Optional Extras
- Alcantara Grab Handles - $1,630
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Active Park Assist - $1,890
- Adaptive Sports Seats Plus - 18 Way
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illum/Personalised - Black - $4,870
- All Season Tyres
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $1,150
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $600
- Centre Console Armrest with Logo/Crest - $650
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - Black Calipers - $1,720
- Carbon Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,990
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $720
- Carbon Onboard Folder - $1,500
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,020
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $5,870
- Custom Colour Paint - $18,490
- Door Courtesy Lights Logo Projection - $600
- Door Handles - Black Gloss - $500
- Decorative Side Logo - Colour Special - $800
- Exclusive Design Fuel Filler Cap - $280
- Exclusive Design Gear Selector - $1,720
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $1,000
- Floor Mats with Leather Edging - $1,210
- Home Link - $600
- Heat & Noise Insulating & Privacy Glass - $2,570
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front & Rear - $950
- Instrument Dial in Neodyme - $720
- Interior Aluminium Pack
- Interior Pack - Brushed Aluminium - Black
- Interior Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching - $7,250
- Int Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching & Seat Centres - $9,750
- Leather Air Vents - $3,470
- Leather Console Front & Rear - $3,220
- Tinted Matrix Headlights Dynamic Light System - $990
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats
- Leather Interior Pack - Contrasting Int Colour - $3,750
- Leather Interior Pack - Interior Colour - $330
- Leather Interior Two-Tone - $1,250
- Leather Luggage Compartment Cover - $1,630
- LED Matrix Headlights with Dynamic Light System
- Loadspace Management System - $800
- Leather Onboard Folder - $800
- Leather Seat Centre in Contrasting Colour - $3,000
- Leather Steering Column Surround - $1,240
- Model Designation Painted - $440
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Manufacturers Logo - Black
- Manufacturers Logo - Matt Black & (MDPB) - $500
- Metallic Paint
- Night View Assist - $4,650
- Painted Air Vent Slats - $3,220
- Paint Colour Special - $5,000
- Personalised Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,580
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $1,630
- Reversible Loadspace Mat with Leather Edging - $490
- Rear Seat Entertainment System Preparation - $720
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $4,000
- Sports Chrono Package incl Compass Display - $720
- Soft Door Close - $1,470
- Smoke Pack - $110
- Surround Sound System Premium - $9,630
- Standard Paint
- Surround Sound System
- Tinted Rear Lights - LED - $1,750
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Key - Leather in Leather Pouch - $990
- Vehicle Key Painted - Alcantara Pouch - $780
- Vehicle Key Painted - Leather Pouch - $780
Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|9Ya My24 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$135,200
|9Yb My24 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$143,000
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$175,000
|S 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$183,800
|E-Hybrid 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$150,700
|E-Hybrid 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$156,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$173,800
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$180,500
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$281,200
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$289,800
|Turbo GT 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$355,600
