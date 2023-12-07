Specifications for the 2022 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura Tsi452 4Motion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura Tsi452 4Motion Nf My23 2.3L Petrol Dual Cab Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1650 mm
|Ground Clearance
|235 mm
|Wheelbase
|3270 mm
|Height
|1886 mm
|Length
|5350 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2332 kg
|Gcm
|6200 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|858 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|225 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|188 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|291 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|225 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5900
|Torque RPM
|3350
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|222 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|A-Frame Arm, Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Transverse Link
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring, Multi-Layer Rigid Axle, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wv4Zzzt10%S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|South Africa
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 332mm Rear Brakes
- 341mm Front Brakes
- 4Motion Transmission - Permanent
- 9 Airbags
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- App-connect Interface
- Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go Function
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance
- Ambient Lighting
- Area View
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Central Airbag
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover - Electric
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Rear Bumper
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Cockpit
- Door Inserts - Leather
- Dynamic Light Assist
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Road Sign Display
- Display Screen 12.0 inch
- Emergency Call Feature Via Mobile Phone Connection
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Shifter
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- eShifter
- Front Assist with Warning & Braking
- Front Bumper - Chrome
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heavy Mode
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- IQ Light
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Assist
- Leather Dashboard
- LED Cargo Area Lighting
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery - Anthracite
- Multi Collision Brake
- Mechanical Diff Lock
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Mud Mode
- Navigation System
- Normal Mode
- Overhead Lighting Console
- Park Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Front Seat Passenger 10 way
- Power Tailgate Lock (CLR)
- Plastic Ute Tub Liner
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera & Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sail Plane
- Sand Mode
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Sunglass Holder
- Slippery Mode
- Savona Leather Seat Trim
- Snow Mode
- Seatback Pocket - Driver Seat
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Speed Sign Recognition System
- Side Steps
- Side Steps - Chrome
- Subwoofer
- Towbar
- Towing Hook - Front
- Tow Mode
- Trailer Plug - 12 Pin
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Track Mode
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Device Charger
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- X-Design Front Bumper
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $990
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Mid Blue (Moroccan Blue)
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Deep Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Dark Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Clear White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Light Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Bright Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Bright Beige
|Beige
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Midnight Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$990
Current Volkswagen Amarok pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Aventura Tsi452 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.3L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,990
|Aventura Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,990
|Core Tdi405 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,490
|Life Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,490
|Panamericana Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$78,990
|Style Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,740
|Style Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,740