Specifications for the 2022 Volkswagen Amarok Style Tdi600 4Motion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volkswagen Amarok Style Tdi600 4Motion Nf My23 3.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1650 mm
|Ground Clearance
|235 mm
|Wheelbase
|3270 mm
|Height
|1886 mm
|Length
|5350 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2319 kg
|Gcm
|6400 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1031 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|222 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|198 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|265 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|222 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3250
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|184 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/65 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/65 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|A-Frame Arm, Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Transverse Link
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring, Multi-Layer Rigid Axle, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wv4Zzzt10%S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|South Africa
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 332mm Rear Brakes
- 341mm Front Brakes
- 4Motion Transmission - Permanent
- 9 Airbags
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- App-connect Interface
- Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go Function
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance
- Ambient Lighting
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - 8 Way
- Area View
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- Art Velour Seat Upholstery
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Central Airbag
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Rear Bumper
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Cockpit
- Dynamic Light Assist
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Road Sign Display
- Display Screen 12.0 inch
- Emergency Call Feature Via Mobile Phone Connection
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Shifter
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- eShifter
- Front Assist with Warning & Braking
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heavy Mode
- Heated Front Seats
- Headliner - Grey
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- IQ Light
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Assist
- LED Cargo Area Lighting
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi Collision Brake
- Mechanical Diff Lock
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Mud Mode
- Navigation System
- Normal Mode
- Overhead Lighting Console
- Park Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Tailgate Lock (CLR)
- Plastic Ute Tub Liner
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera & Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sports Bar - Stainless Steel
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Sunglass Holder
- Slippery Mode
- Snow Mode
- Seatback Pocket - Driver Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sign Recognition System
- Side Steps
- Towbar
- Towing Hook - Front
- Tow Mode
- Trailer Plug - 12 Pin
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Track Mode
- Underbody Protection
- Upholstery - Grey & Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Device Charger
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $990
- Savona Leather Interior - $3,000
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Mid Blue (Moroccan Blue)
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Deep Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Dark Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Clear White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Light Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Bright Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Bright Beige
|Beige
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Midnight Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$990
Current Volkswagen Amarok pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Aventura Tsi452 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.3L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,990
|Aventura Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,990
|Core Tdi405 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,490
|Life Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,490
|Panamericana Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$78,990
|Style Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,740
|Style Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,740