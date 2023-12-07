Specifications for the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok Core Tdi405 4Motion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Volkswagen Amarok Core Tdi405 4Motion Nf My23 2.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1650 mm
|Ground Clearance
|235 mm
|Wheelbase
|3270 mm
|Height
|1886 mm
|Length
|5350 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2208 kg
|Gcm
|6200 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1042 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|211 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|181 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|263 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|211 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|405 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/70 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/70 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|A-Frame Arm, Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Transverse Link
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring, Multi-Layer Rigid Axle, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wv4Zzzt10%S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|South Africa
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 295mm Rear Brakes
- 302mm Front Brakes
- 4Motion Transmission - Selectable
- 9 Airbags
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- App-connect Interface
- Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go Function
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Central Airbag
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery - Black
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Cockpit
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Road Sign Display
- Display Screen 10.1 Inch
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Emergency Call Feature Via Mobile Phone Connection
- ECO Mode
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Assist with Warning & Braking
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heavy Mode
- Headliner - Grey
- Halogen Tail Lights
- Instrument Cluster Display - 8.0 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Assist
- LED Cargo Area Lighting
- LED Headlights
- Light Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi Collision Brake
- Mechanical Diff Lock
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Manual Tailgate Lock
- Mud Mode
- Normal Mode
- Overhead Lighting Console
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Sunglass Holder
- Slippery Mode
- Snow Mode
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Speed Sign Recognition System
- Side Steps
- Single Zone Climate Control
- Towbar
- Towing Hook - Front
- Tow Mode
- Trailer Plug - 12 Pin
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Track Mode
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Device Charger
Optional Extras
- Electric Brake Controller - $499
- Metallic Paint - $990
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Mid Blue (Moroccan Blue)
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Deep Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Dark Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Clear White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Light Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Bright Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Bright Beige
|Beige
|Metallic Paint
|$990
|Midnight Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$990
Current Volkswagen Amarok pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Aventura Tsi452 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.3L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,990
|Aventura Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,990
|Core Tdi405 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,490
|Life Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,490
|Panamericana Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$78,990
|Style Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,740
|Style Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,740