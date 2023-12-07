WhichCar
2023 Volkswagen Amarok Core Tdi405 4Motion Nf My23 2.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility

cfd92370/2023 volkswagen amarok core tdi405 4motion 2 0l diesel dual cab utility 04fa0167
2023 Volkswagen Amarok Core Tdi405 4Motion Nf My23 2.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok Core Tdi405 4Motion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1620 mm
Tracking Rear 1650 mm
Ground Clearance 235 mm
Wheelbase 3270 mm
Height 1886 mm
Length 5350 mm
Width 1910 mm
Kerb Weight 2208 kg
Gcm 6200 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1042 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 211 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 181 g/km
CO2 Urban 263 g/km
CO2 Combined 211 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 405 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/70 R17
Rear Tyre 245/70 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension A-Frame Arm, Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Transverse Link
Rear Suspension Leaf Spring, Multi-Layer Rigid Axle, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Chassis Frame
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wv4Zzzt10%S123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured South Africa

Current Volkswagen Amarok pricing and specs

Aventura Tsi452 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 2.3L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $82,990
Aventura Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $82,990
Core Tdi405 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $55,490
Life Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $59,490
Panamericana Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $78,990
Style Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $69,740
Style Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $73,740