Specifications for the 2023 Audi Q2 35 TFSI Dynamic Black. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Audi Q2 35 TFSI Dynamic Black Ga My23 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1547 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1553 mm
|Ground Clearance
|144 mm
|Wheelbase
|2587 mm
|Height
|1498 mm
|Length
|4191 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1305 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|670 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|119 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|108 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|138 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|119 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Lower A-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzgazka123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 272mm Rear Brakes
- 312mm Front Brakes
- 3D View
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Ambient Lighting
- Audi Pre-sense
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Side Blades
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Contrast Colour Bumpers & Lower Body Section
- Cylinder on Demand Technology
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Delete Engine Designation Badging
- Driver Information System
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 3.5 Inch
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Extended Black Styling Package
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Handwriting Recognition
- Inlays Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Multi-media System with 8.3 inch Touchscreen
- Multi-media Interface
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Phone Box Light
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Progressive Steering
- Parking System Plus
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Wheels
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Standard Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Repair Kit
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
Optional Extras
- Assistance Pack - $875
- Heated Front Seats - $845
- Metallic Paint
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Power Tailgate - $1,170
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,405
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Navarra Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Mythos Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Glacier White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Floret Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Audi Q2 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$49,950
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$46,000
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$53,300
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$49,400
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$56,800
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$48,400
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$55,700