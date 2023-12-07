WhichCar
2023 Audi Q2 40 TFSI Quattro S Line Ga My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2023 Audi Q2 40 TFSI Quattro S Line Ga My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2023 Audi Q2 40 TFSI Quattro S Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1547 mm
Tracking Rear 1553 mm
Ground Clearance 144 mm
Wheelbase 2587 mm
Height 1498 mm
Length 4191 mm
Width 1794 mm
Kerb Weight 1455 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 158 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 135 g/km
CO2 Urban 198 g/km
CO2 Combined 158 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R18
Rear Tyre 215/50 R18
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Lower A-Pillar
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzgazka123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Q2 pricing and specs

35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $49,950
35 TFSI 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $46,000
40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $53,300
35 TFSI 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $49,400
40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $56,800
35 TFSI 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $48,400
40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $55,700