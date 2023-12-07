Specifications for the 2023 Audi Q5 55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Audi Q5 55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev Fy My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1622 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1626 mm
|Ground Clearance
|202 mm
|Wheelbase
|2832 mm
|Height
|1640 mm
|Length
|4682 mm
|Width
|1940 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2150 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2660 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|45 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|45 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|270 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzfy5M2000615
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- 6 Driving Modes
- 8 Airbags
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Hold Function
- Active Lane Assist
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Black Cloth Headlining
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Body Coloured Lower Bumpers & Wheel Arch Trims
- Bench Seat Rear Plus with Sliding & Reclining
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Combined Charcoal & Particulate Filter
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Interior Lighting Package
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 10.1 Inch
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Signal System - Hazard Type
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Forward Collision Warning
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Grille Special
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Full LED Headlights
- Google Services
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Beam Assist
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Handwriting Recognition
- Hybrid Drive System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Cornering Lights
- LED Indicators
- LED Turning Lights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lithium-ion Battery
- LED Position Lights
- Load Protection Net
- Luggage Retention Strap
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Multi-media Interface
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Music Interface
- Music Streaming
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Park Assist 360 Degrees
- Phone Box Light
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Power Tailgate
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Digital Display
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Sensor Controlled Tailgate Release
- Security Services
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- S Line Bumpers - Front & Rear
- S Line Body Styling
- Speed Limiting Device
- S Line Rear Spoiler
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sports Wheels
- Sunroof - Panoramic/Tinted/Electric Sun Shade
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Steering Wheel with Hands-on Detection
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Virtual Cockpit
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wheel Finish - Anthracite
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,400
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Climate Front Cup Holder - $390
- Exterior Pack - Black - $1,300
- Inlays - Black - $520
- Metallic Paint - $1,990
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,990
- Power Steering Column with Memory - $590
- Solid Paint
- Technik Pack - $4,900
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Ibis White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Ultra Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$1,990
|Navarra Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$1,990
|Chronos Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$1,990
|Mythos Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$1,990
|District Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|$1,990
|Floret Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$1,990
|Daytona Grey
|Grey
|Pearl Effect Paint
|$1,990
Current Audi Q5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$71,250
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$67,900
|40 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$84,900
|40 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$75,500
|45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$74,888
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$81,500
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$81,269
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$83,400
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$90,469
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$85,669
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$94,569
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$101,575
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$108,875
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$73,400
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,000
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$89,400
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$89,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$97,600
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$106,600
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$114,600
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$71,600
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$84,800
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,200
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,700
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$95,200
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$103,900
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$111,700