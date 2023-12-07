WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Q5
  4. 55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev

2023 Audi Q5 55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev Fy My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

57a81f3a/2023 audi q5 55 tfsi e quattro s line phev 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 05370177
2023 Audi Q5 55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev Fy My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2023 Audi Q5 55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi Q5 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1622 mm
Tracking Rear 1626 mm
Ground Clearance 202 mm
Wheelbase 2832 mm
Height 1640 mm
Length 4682 mm
Width 1940 mm
Kerb Weight 2150 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2660 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 45 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 45 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20
Rear Tyre 255/45 R20
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzfy5M2000615
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Q5 pricing and specs

35 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $71,250
35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $67,900
40 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $84,900
40 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $75,500
45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $74,888