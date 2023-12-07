Specifications for the 2023 Audi Q7 50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Audi Q7 50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4M My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1668 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1687 mm
|Ground Clearance
|178 mm
|Wheelbase
|2999 mm
|Height
|1781 mm
|Length
|5067 mm
|Width
|1970 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2240 kg
|Gcm
|6500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|180 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|170 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|209 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|180 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|210 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4M7Ld000246
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D Sound System 2 (SS19 & SUBW & DAMP)
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Seven Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Drive Assist with Stop & Go
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights
- Ambient Lighting
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Pack
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Black Grille
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Warning
- Black Window Surrounds
- Caraoke
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cargo Cover - Electric
- Convenience Key
- Cornering Lamps
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Contrast Stitching
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Damper Control - Variable
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Dynamic Turning Lights
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Embossed Headrests
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Entrance Lighting
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- Front Air Intakes
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Spoiler
- Gesture Control
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlight Range Adjustment
- Head Restraints
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Inlays
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Indicators
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Low Light Sensor
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media Interface Touch
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Tailgate
- Rain Sensor
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sports Bumpers
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- Self-locking Centre Differential
- Smartphone Pack
- Style Pack - Exterior
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sports Wheels
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Footrest
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Subwoofer
- Trailer Hitch Preparation
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Third Row Seats
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Four Wheel Steer - $2,750
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $1,950
- Black Style Pack - $1,450
- Bumpers - Grey - $800
- Extended Leather Pack - $3,300
- HD Matrix Headlights with Laser Light - $2,400
- Inlays - Wood - $350
- Metallic Paint - $2,300
- Power Door Closing - $1,500
- Solid Paint
- Tow Hitch & Electrics - $1,500
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Satellite Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
|Carrara White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Navarra Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
|Waitomo Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
|Samurai Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
|Mythos Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
|Glacier White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
Current Audi Q7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 TDI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$117,169
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$108,469
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,869
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,969
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,400
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$137,200
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$137,000
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$106,500
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,500
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,400