WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Q8
  4. 60 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev

2023 Audi Q8 60 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4M My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2023 Audi Q8 60 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4M My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2023 Audi Q8 60 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi Q8 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1690 mm
Tracking Rear 1710 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 3005 mm
Height 1691 mm
Length 5006 mm
Width 1995 mm
Kerb Weight 2538 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3055 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 60 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 60 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 340 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/45 R21
Rear Tyre 285/45 R21
Front Rim Size 10Jx21
Rear Rim Size 10Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf1Zjd123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Slovakia

Current Audi Q8 pricing and specs

55 E-Tron 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $150,700
55 E-Tron 4D Sportback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $162,400
55 E-Tron Launch Edition 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $162,400
50 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $132,269
50 TDI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $138,769