Specifications for the 2023 Audi Q8 60 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1690 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1710 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|3005 mm
|Height
|1691 mm
|Length
|5006 mm
|Width
|1995 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2538 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3055 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|60 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|2.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|60 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|340 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 R21
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf1Zjd123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Slovakia
Standard Features
- 350mm Rear Brakes
- 3D Sound System
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- 400mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Adaptive Air Suspension Sport
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Adaptive Drive Assist
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Active Lane Assist
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Assistance Services
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audi Connect
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Black Cloth Headlining
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Style Pack
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Black Window Surrounds - Exterior
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Charging Cable with Plug Type 2
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cargo Cover - Electric
- Charging Cable - Public
- Charging Port AC - Type 2
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Contrast Stitching
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dinamica Door Trim Inserts
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Bumper Inserts - Black
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Following Distance Indicator
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Google Services
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- HD Matrix LED Headlights
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Handwriting Recognition
- Integral Amplifier
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Leather Armrest - Front
- LED Cornering Lights
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Turning Lights
- Lane Guidance Assist
- Leather Headrests
- Lithium-ion Battery
- LED Position Lights
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Phone Box Light
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tilt & Slide
- Parking System Plus
- Power Tailgate
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Bumper Inserts - Black
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Air Intakes
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Sensor Controlled Tailgate Release
- Security Services
- Special Identifying Badging
- S Line Bumpers - Front & Rear
- Self-locking Centre Differential
- S Line Pack
- S Line Side Sills
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tinted
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Footrest
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays Illuminated
- Sill Trims Front with Logo - Aluminium Inlays
- Subwoofer
- Tow Hitch Receiver Provision
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Upholstery with Logo
- Voice Control
- Virtual Cockpit Plus
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System - Advanced - $12,100
- Alcantara Headlining - Black - $3,400
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,300
- Full Leather Pack - $8,900
- Inlays - Wood - $400
- Metallic Paint - $2,300
- Night View Assist - $4,900
- Power Door Closing - $1,500
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,300
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $900
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Satellite Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
|Carrara White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Navarra Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
|Waitomo Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
|Mythos Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
|Glacier White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
|Dragon Orange
|Orange
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
|Daytona Grey
|Grey
|Pearl Effect Paint
|$2,300
