WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Rs Q3
  4. Edition 10 Years

2023 Audi Rs Q3 Edition 10 Years F3 My23 2.5L Petrol 4D Sportback

a0791d7b/2023 audi rs q3 edition 10 years 2 5l petrol 4d sportback 04c70154
2023 Audi Rs Q3 Edition 10 Years F3 My23 2.5L Petrol 4D Sportback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2023 Audi Rs Q3 Edition 10 Years. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi Rs Q3 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1590 mm
Tracking Rear 1583 mm
Wheelbase 2680 mm
Height 1557 mm
Length 4507 mm
Width 1851 mm
Kerb Weight 1775 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 203 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 170 g/km
CO2 Urban 262 g/km
CO2 Combined 203 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5850
Torque RPM 1950
Maxiumum Torque 480 Nm
Makimum Power 294 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R21
Rear Tyre 255/35 R21
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wuazzzf37L1900026
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Rs Q3 pricing and specs

2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $94,569
2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $97,569
Edition 10 Years 4D Sportback 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $101,369
2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $102,300
2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $105,300