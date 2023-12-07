Specifications for the 2023 Audi Rs Q3 Edition 10 Years. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Audi Rs Q3 Edition 10 Years F3 My23 2.5L Petrol 4D Sportback
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1583 mm
|Wheelbase
|2680 mm
|Height
|1557 mm
|Length
|4507 mm
|Width
|1851 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1775 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|203 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|170 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|262 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|203 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5850
|Torque RPM
|1950
|Maxiumum Torque
|480 Nm
|Makimum Power
|294 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R21
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wuazzzf37L1900026
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alcantara Gear Selector
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Alcantara Steering Wheel
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Alcantara Trim
- Aluminium Trim
- Android Auto
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Black Brake Calipers
- Brake Calipers with Logo
- Black Dash Accents
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Gear Selector
- Black Headliner
- Bench Seat Front - Split
- Black Tailpipes
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Convenience Key
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Convenience Pack
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Carbon Twill Inlays
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Display Screen 10.1 Inch
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Dynamic Turning Lights
- Dynamic Indicators
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Damper Control
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exhaust Flap Control
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Floor Mats - Special
- Front Spoiler
- Gesture Control
- Google Services
- Gear Selector - Contrast Stitching
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Headlight Range Adjustment
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Lighting Package
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Manoeuvring Light
- Multi-function Display
- Colour Composition MIB3 Media Platform
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Progressive Steering
- Power Steering Variable
- Painted Side Window Surrounds
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seat Backrest - Matt Carbon
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Security Services
- Sports Exhaust System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Smartphone Pack
- S Model Bumpers in Contrasting Paint
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Bucket
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 15 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer
- Sports Suspension
- Surround Sound System
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Unique Door Entry Lighting Projection
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Matte Paint - $8,900
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,700
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Dew Silver
|Silver
|Matte Paint
|$8,900
|Chronos Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Audi Rs Q3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$94,569
|2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$97,569
|Edition 10 Years 4D Sportback
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$101,369
|2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$102,300
|2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$105,300
|Edition 10 Years 4D Sportback
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$109,100
|2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$100,300
|2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$103,200
|Edition 10 Years 4D Sportback
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$106,900