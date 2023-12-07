Specifications for the 2023 BMW Ix3 G08. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 BMW Ix3 G08 Electric 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1616 mm
|Ground Clearance
|179 mm
|Wheelbase
|2864 mm
|Height
|1668 mm
|Length
|4734 mm
|Width
|1891 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2180 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|210 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wby7X420%0Sy67459
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 348mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- 6 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Differential
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Suspension
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Acoustic Glass - Front
- Auxiliary Heating & Air-conditioning
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Anthracite Headlining
- Active Park Distance Control
- Auto Stability Control
- Active Side Collision Protection
- Active Speed Limit Assist
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Extended
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cushion Airbags - 2nd Row
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Comfort Access System
- Contrast Body Accents
- Cornering Brake Control
- City Braking Intervention
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Charging Cable - Mode 2
- Charging Cable - Mode 3
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Connected Drive Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Cross Traffic Warning F&R - Braking Intervention
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Dynamic Brake Control
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Digital Instrument Display
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dividing Net for Luggage Compartment & Occupants
- Driver Assistance System
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Drivers Seat Width Adjustment
- Dynamic Traction Control
- ECO Pro
- eDrive Services
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Evasion Assistant
- EV Mode
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning with Brake Intervention
- Gesture Control
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- High Voltage Battery
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Instrument Panel - Sensatec
- Iconic Sounds Electric
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lateral Parking Aid
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Mixed Tyres
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- M Sport Package
- Navigation System
- Operating System 7.0
- Park Assist
- Parking Assistant
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Pedestrian Warning
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Remote Services
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Reverse Assist
- Roof Rails - High-gloss Shadowline
- Remote Software Update
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Servotronic
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Speed Limit Information
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Surround Sound System
- Synchronous Motor/s
- TeleServices
- Through Loading System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Vehicle Apps
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Sound for Pedestrian
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Aluminium Interior Trim
- Blue Design Accents
- Gloss Black Interior Trim
- Interior Wood Trim - $350
- Leather Colour Option
- LED Matrix Headlights with Laser Light - $2,000
- Leather Upholstery - Contrast Stitching
- Metallic Paint
- Shadow Exterior Pack - $2,000
Current BMW Ix3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|M Sport Pro 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$102,300
|M Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$86,900
|M Sport Pro 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$104,900
|M Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$89,100