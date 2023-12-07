Specifications for the 2023 Chery Omoda 5 Bx (Basic Version). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Chery Omoda 5 Bx (Basic Version) T34 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2630 mm
|Height
|1588 mm
|Length
|4400 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1393 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1856 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|210 Nm
|Makimum Power
|108 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs Lwr Eng Comp Drip Channel
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lvvdb21B8Nd268128
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 263mm Rear Brakes
- 283mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- 7 Airbags
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Lighting 1st Row
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Auto Speed Adjust Front Wiper
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Vehicle Body
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Detection
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cyclist Emergency Braking
- Coat Rack
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Dual 10.25 inch Screens
- Dark Colour Interior
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Monitoring
- Drive Mode Select Memory Function
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dual Reversing Lamp
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Dynamic Water-flow Turn Signals (Rear Lamp)
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Emergency Lane Keep Assist
- Electronic Shifter
- Engine Room Cover
- Engine Room/Chassis Shield
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Airbag
- Forward Collision Warning
- Foldable Grab Handle with Damping
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Frameless Wipers Front & Rear
- Glovebox with Damping
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Headrests Rear
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Integrated Cruise Assist
- Intelligent Headlamp Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Lamp Automatic Control (AEB)
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Prevention
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-colour Ambient Lighting
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Non-independent Rear Suspension
- Passive Entry
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Emergency Braking
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- PVC Cover Door Panel
- PVC Upholstery
- Passive Start
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Braking
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler Hatch Mounted
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Opening
- Side Airbags
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Power Limited Front & Rear
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Shift to Remind
- Speed Limiting Device
- Speed Limit Warning
- Sports Mode
- Speed Control
- Speed Limit Information
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sunvisor - Driver with Bill Fold
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Steering Wheel - Flat Bottomed
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Towing Hook - Front
- Traffic Jam Assist
- INS Texture Luminescent Air Cond Control Panel
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Two-tone Wheels
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Vacuum Assist Hydraulic Brake
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Paint Colour Special - $500
- Premium Paint - $500
- Prestige Paint - $1,700
- Premium Paint Special - $1,100
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Space Black
|Black
|Paint Colour Special
|$500
|Jupiter Blue
|Blue
|Paint Colour Special
|$500
|Lunar White
|White
|Paint Colour Special
|$500
|Midlight Blue
|Blue
|Paint Colour Special
|$500
|Mercurial Grey
|Grey
|Paint Colour Special
|$500
|Saturn Silver
|Silver
|Paint Colour Special
|$500
|Lunar White Launch Edition
|White
|Prestige Paint
|$1,700
|Titan Green
|Green
|Solid Paint
|—
|Satin Silver Launch Edition
|Silver
|Prestige Paint
|$1,700
Current Chery Omoda 5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ex (High Version) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$32,900
|Bx (Basic Version) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,900
|Ex (High Version) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$34,116
|Bx (Basic Version) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$31,204
|GT (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$38,001
|GT (FWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,058
|Ex (High Version) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$33,400
|Bx (Basic Version) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,500
|GT (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$37,200
|GT (FWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$35,300