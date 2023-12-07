WhichCar
2023 Chery Omoda 5 Bx (Basic Version) T34 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2023 Chery Omoda 5 Bx (Basic Version) T34 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2023 Chery Omoda 5 Bx (Basic Version). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1550 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2630 mm
Height 1588 mm
Length 4400 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 1393 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1856 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 210 Nm
Makimum Power 108 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R18
Rear Tyre 215/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs Lwr Eng Comp Drip Channel
Compliance Location Pass Side On B-Pillar
VIN Number Lvvdb21B8Nd268128
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured China

