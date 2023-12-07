WhichCar
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Zr2 T1 My23 6.2L Petrol Crew Cab P/Up

dcf41e28/2023 chevrolet silverado 1500 zr2 6 2l petrol crew cab pup 04ec0162
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Zr2 T1 My23 6.2L Petrol Crew Cab P/Up details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 10 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Zr2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1743 mm
Tracking Rear 1728 mm
Ground Clearance 296 mm
Wheelbase 3748 mm
Height 1991 mm
Length 5931 mm
Width 2074 mm
Kerb Weight 2583 kg
Gcm 6851 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3300 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 4200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 717 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 91 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 624 Nm
Makimum Power 313 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre Lt275/70 R18
Rear Tyre Lt275/70 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension High Performance Dampers
Rear Suspension High Performance Dampers

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 1Gcud9El5Ng500042
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis From 10
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current Chevrolet Silverado pricing and specs

1500 Ltz Premium Crew Cab P/Up 6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $130,500
1500 Zr2 Crew Cab P/Up 6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $138,000
1500 Ltz Premium Crew Cab P/Up 6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $140,300
1500 Zr2 Crew Cab P/Up 6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $148,400