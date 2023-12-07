Specifications for the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Zr2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Zr2 T1 My23 6.2L Petrol Crew Cab P/Up
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1743 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1728 mm
|Ground Clearance
|296 mm
|Wheelbase
|3748 mm
|Height
|1991 mm
|Length
|5931 mm
|Width
|2074 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2583 kg
|Gcm
|6851 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3300 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|4200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|717 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|91 L
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|624 Nm
|Makimum Power
|313 kW
|Front Tyre
|Lt275/70 R18
|Rear Tyre
|Lt275/70 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|High Performance Dampers
|Rear Suspension
|High Performance Dampers
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|1Gcud9El5Ng500042
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis From 10
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 330mm Front Brakes
- 345mm Rear Brakes
- 6 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Beltline
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Black Front Bumper
- Black Grille
- Black Rear Bumper
- Blind Spot Monitoring Trailer Coverage
- Bench Seat Rear
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cargo Area Camera
- Cruise Control
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Capless Fuel Filler
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Badging
- Coloured Instrument Dials
- Crawl Mode
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Driver Selectable Full Locking Front Differential
- Dynamic Fuel Management
- Driver Selectable Full Locking Rear Differential
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Entry Assist Grips
- Electronic Stability Control
- Fully Boxed Frame
- Forward Collision Warning
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front LED Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- High Performance Suspension
- Heated Rear Seats
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lane Keeping Assist
- LED Signature Rear Lights
- Leather Steering Wheel Heated
- Multi-media System with 13.4 inch Touch Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mud-Terrain Tyres
- Over-Fender Flares
- Off Road Front Bumper
- Off Road Mode
- Park Assist - Rear
- Push Button Transfer Case
- Pedestrian Emergency Braking
- Performance Dampers
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way with Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 10 way
- Power Rear Window Sliding
- Power Tailgate - Down
- Power Windows Express Down - Rear
- Power Windows Express Down - Driver
- Power Windows Express Up - Driver only
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reflector Headlamps
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Spray-In Bedliner
- Skid Plates
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Towbar
- Traction Control System
- Teen Driver
- Tyre Fill Alert System
- Towing Hook - Front
- Trailer Hitch Guidance
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Transmission Cooler
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Trailer Theft Alert
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- Upholstery - Grey & Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $1,250
- Standard Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Sand Dune Metallic
|Beige
|Prestige Paint
|$1,250
|Northsky Blue Metallic
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$1,250
|Sterling Grey Metallic
|Grey
|Prestige Paint
|$1,250
|Harvest Bronze Metallic
|Brown
|Prestige Paint
|$1,250
|Red Hot
|Red
|Standard Paint
|—
|Black
|Black
|Prestige Paint
|$1,250
|Glacier Blue
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$1,250
|Summit White
|White
|Standard Paint
|—
|Dark Ash Metallic
|Grey
|Prestige Paint
|$1,250
Current Chevrolet Silverado pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|1500 Ltz Premium Crew Cab P/Up
|6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$130,500
|1500 Zr2 Crew Cab P/Up
|6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$138,000
|1500 Ltz Premium Crew Cab P/Up
|6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$140,300
|1500 Zr2 Crew Cab P/Up
|6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$148,400