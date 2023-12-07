WhichCar
2023 Citroen C4 Shine 1.2 Thp 114 C41 My22 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2023 Citroen C4 Shine 1.2 Thp 114 C41 My22 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Electronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Light

Specifications for the 2023 Citroen C4 Shine 1.2 Thp 114. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1572 mm
Tracking Rear 1572 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1525 mm
Length 4355 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1247 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1735 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 138 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6D
CO2 Extra 118 g/km
CO2 Urban 174 g/km
CO2 Combined 138 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 114 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R18
Rear Tyre 195/60 R18
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vr7Bahnjd@E123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Light
Country Manufactured Spain

Current Citroen C4 pricing and specs

Shine 1.2 Thp 114 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD $39,200
