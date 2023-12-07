Specifications for the 2023 Citroen C4 Shine 1.2 Thp 114. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Citroen C4 Shine 1.2 Thp 114 C41 My22 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Tracking Front
|1572 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1572 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1525 mm
|Length
|4355 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1247 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1735 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|138 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6D
|CO2 Extra
|118 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|174 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|138 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|114 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Independent
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vr7Bahnjd@E123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 249mm Rear Brakes
- 302mm Front Brakes
- 3D Navigation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Brake
- Advanced Driver Attention Alert
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black A & B Pillars
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Detection
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- DeadLocking
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Heated Front Seats
- High Level Acoustic Insulation Pack
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 5.5 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pocket/s
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Side
- Power Front Seat Driver 4 Way
- Puddle Lamps
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Windows
- Rear Skirt - Gloss Black
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Speed Limiting Device
- Smart Pad Support - Integrated Computer Support
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions
- Speed Limit Recognition & Recommendation
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Upper Dashboard Tray
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Wheel Finish - Dark Grey
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Premium Paint - $690
- Power Sunroof - Glass - $1,490
- Standard Paint
Current Citroen C4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Shine 1.2 Thp 114 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$39,200
|Shine 1.2 Thp 114 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$39,990
|Shine 1.2 Thp 96 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$43,490
|Shine 1.2 Thp 96 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$42,600