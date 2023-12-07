Specifications for the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor 3.0 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Py My24 3.0L Petrol Double Cab P/Up
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1710 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1710 mm
|Ground Clearance
|272 mm
|Wheelbase
|3270 mm
|Height
|1926 mm
|Length
|5380 mm
|Width
|2028 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2475 kg
|Gcm
|5370 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3130 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|708 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|262 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|229 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|318 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|262 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5650
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|583 Nm
|Makimum Power
|292 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/70 R17
|Rear Tyre
|285/70 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Rigid Axle, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|M@*#Mf$%0&W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 324mm Front Brakes
- 332mm Rear Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- 9 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- All Terrain Tyres
- Ambient Lighting
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Switches
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Baja Mode
- Blind Spot Monitoring Trailer Coverage
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Box Top Protective Capping
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Colour Multitouch Display
- Connected Navigation Services
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Alert System
- Dynamic Bending LED Headlights
- Diff Lock Rear
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Embedded Modem
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- eShifter
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front
- Ford Pass Connect
- Far Side Airbags - Driver
- Full-time 4 Wheel Drive
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.4 inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Engine Immobiliser
- Instrument Panel Cup Holders
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- Load Adaptive Control
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Load Box Access Caps
- Load Box Illumination
- Lane Centering Function
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 12 inch Touchscreen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Mud Mode
- Normal Mode
- Off Road Screen
- Park Assist 2
- Push Button Start
- Post Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Door Locks
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Privacy Glass
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Front Seat Passenger 10 way
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Power Tailgate Lock (CLR)
- Power Windows Front
- Power Windows Rear
- Rear Air Vents
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rock Mode
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Ruts Mode
- Rear View Camera - Digital
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Spray-In Bedliner
- Smart Keyless Entry
- Slippery Mode
- Sports Mode
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Side Steps
- Spare Wheel 17 inch
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Alloy
- SYNC 4A Communications System
- Towbar
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Cup Holders
- Tailgate Cargo Clamps
- Tailgate with Lift Assistance
- Tailgate Ruler
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Trailer Light Check
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Top View Camera (360 Degree)
- Towing Vehicle Integration with Towing Checklist
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- Under Seat Storage
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Device Charger
- Zone Lighting
Optional Extras
- Decal Pack - $500
- Prestige Paint - $700
- Roller Shutter = Powered - $3,500
- Solid Paint
- Tech Pack - $750
- Wheel Pack - $2,000
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Aluminium Metallic
|Silver
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Arctic White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Meteor Grey
|Grey
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Conquer Grey
|Grey
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Shadow Black
|Black
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Code Orange
|Orange
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Blue Lightning
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Sedona Orange
|Orange
|Prestige Paint
|$700
Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,630
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,980
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,880
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,880
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Super Cab Chassis
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$39,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,280
|Platinum 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,640
|Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$90,440
|Sport 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,140
|Sport 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$71,340
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$66,940
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$68,840
|Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,640
|Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,840
|Xlt 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,440
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Super Cab Pick Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,640
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,640