WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ranger
  4. Raptor 3.0 (4X4)

2023 Ford Ranger Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Py My24 3.0L Petrol Double Cab P/Up

b55f1d7e/2023 ford ranger raptor 3 0 4x4 3 0l diesel double cab pup 0511016b
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Py My24 3.0L Petrol Double Cab P/Up details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 10 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor 3.0 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Ranger News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1710 mm
Tracking Rear 1710 mm
Ground Clearance 272 mm
Wheelbase 3270 mm
Height 1926 mm
Length 5380 mm
Width 2028 mm
Kerb Weight 2475 kg
Gcm 5370 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3130 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 708 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 262 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 229 g/km
CO2 Urban 318 g/km
CO2 Combined 262 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5650
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 583 Nm
Makimum Power 292 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/70 R17
Rear Tyre 285/70 R17
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Rigid Axle, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Chassis Frame
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number M@*#Mf$%0&W123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs

Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $57,630
Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $47,480
Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $50,480
Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $48,980
Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $52,480