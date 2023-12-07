Specifications for the 2023 Ford Ranger Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Ford Ranger Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4) Py My23.5 2.0L Diesel Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|234 mm
|Wheelbase
|3270 mm
|Height
|1886 mm
|Length
|5370 mm
|Width
|1918 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2329 kg
|Gcm
|6350 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3280 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|951 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|185 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|228 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|201 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|154 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/65 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/65 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|M@*#Mf$%0&W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 295mm Rear Brakes
- 302mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- 9 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- All Terrain Tyres
- Ambient Lighting
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Aluminium Tie Down Rails
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring Trailer Coverage
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Colour Multitouch Display
- Cargo Management System
- Connected Navigation Services
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Alert System
- Drop In Bedliner
- Diff Lock Rear
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Embedded Modem
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- eShifter
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front
- Ford Pass Connect
- Far Side Airbags - Driver
- Full-time 4 Wheel Drive
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Instrument Cluster Display - 8.0 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Engine Immobiliser
- Instrument Panel Cup Holders
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- Load Adaptive Control
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Load Box Illumination
- Lane Centering Function
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 12 inch Touchscreen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Mud Mode
- Normal Mode
- Off Road Screen
- Park Assist 2
- Push Button Start
- Post Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Door Locks
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Privacy Glass
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Part Time 4x4
- Power Tailgate Lock (CLR)
- Power Windows Front
- Power Windows Rear
- Rear Air Vents
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Rear Box Step
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Ruts Mode
- Rear View Camera - Digital
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sail Plane
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Smart Keyless Entry
- Slippery Mode
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Alloy
- SYNC 4A Communications System
- Towbar
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Cup Holders
- Tailgate Cargo Clamps
- Tailgate with Lift Assistance
- Towing Hook - Front
- Trailer Light Check
- Tow Mode
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Top View Camera (360 Degree)
- Towing Vehicle Integration with Towing Checklist
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- Under Seat Storage
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Device Charger
- Zone Lighting
Optional Extras
- Premium Package - $1,850
- Prestige Paint - $700
- Solid Paint
- Tech Pack - $750
Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,630
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,980
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,880
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,880
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Super Cab Chassis
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$39,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,280
|Platinum 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,640
|Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$90,440
|Sport 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,140
|Sport 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$71,340
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$66,940
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$68,840
|Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,640
|Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,840
|Xlt 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,440
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Super Cab Pick Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,640
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,640