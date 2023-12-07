Specifications for the 2023 Ford Ranger Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Ford Ranger Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4) Py My22 3.0L Diesel Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|234 mm
|Wheelbase
|3270 mm
|Height
|1884 mm
|Length
|5370 mm
|Width
|1918 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2399 kg
|Gcm
|6400 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|951 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|222 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|198 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|265 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|222 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3250
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|184 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/65 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/65 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- All Terrain Tyres
- Ambient Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Aluminium Tie Down Rails
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Lighting
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cargo Management System
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Alert System
- Drop In Bedliner
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Diff Lock Rear
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Embedded Modem
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- eShifter
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Front Centre Console Armrest Storage Box 12V plug
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front
- Ford Pass Connect
- Far Side Airbags - Driver
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Instrument Cluster Display - 8.0 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Load Adaptive Control
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Centering Function
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 12 inch Touchscreen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Mud Mode
- Normal Mode
- Off Road Monitor
- Park Assist 2
- Push Button Start
- Post Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Door Locks
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Privacy Glass
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Tailgate Lock (CLR)
- Power Windows Front
- Power Windows Rear
- Red Air Vents
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Rear Box Step
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Ruts Mode
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sail Plane
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Smart Keyless Entry
- Slippery Mode
- Sports Hoop
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Spare Wheel 21 inch
- Spare Wheel - Alloy
- SYNC 4A Communications System
- Towbar
- Trailer Coverage
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Cup Holders
- Tailgate Cargo Clamps
- Tailgate with Lift Assistance
- Towing Hook - Front
- Trailer Light Check
- Tow Mode
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Tilt Sensor
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Towing Vehicle Integration with Towing Checklist
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- Under Seat Storage
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Device Charger
- Zone Lighting
Optional Extras
- Premium Package - $1,500
- Prestige Paint - $675
- Solid Paint
Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,630
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,980
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,880
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,880
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Super Cab Chassis
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$39,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,280
|Platinum 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,640
|Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$90,440
|Sport 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,140
|Sport 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$71,340
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$66,940
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$68,840
|Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,640
|Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,840
|Xlt 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,440
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Super Cab Pick Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,640
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,640