Specifications for the 2023 Ford Ranger Xl 2.0 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Ford Ranger Xl 2.0 (4X4) Py My22 2.0L Diesel Super Cab Chassis
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Wheelbase
|3270 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2007 kg
|Gcm
|6350 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3230 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1223 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|185 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|228 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|201 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|154 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|M@*#Mf$%0&W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Four Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Drivers Seat - 8 Way
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- All Season Tyres
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cloth Upholstery
- Driver Alert System
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Embedded Modem
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Ford Pass Connect
- Far Side Airbags - Driver
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Halogen Headlights
- Halogen Tail Lights
- Hill Start Assist
- Instrument Cluster Display - 8.0 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Load Adaptive Control
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Manual Temperature Control
- Post Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirrors
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows Front
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Spare Wheel 16 inch
- Steel Wheels
- Spare Wheel - Steel
- SYNC 4A Communications System
- Single Zone Climate Control
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Towing Vehicle Integration with Towing Checklist
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- Under Seat Storage
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Wireless Apple Car Play
Optional Extras
- 17 inch Steel Wheels/All Terrain Tyres/Steel Spare - $750
- Prestige Paint - $675
- Solid Paint
- Tow Pack - $1,700
Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,630
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,980
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,880
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,880
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Super Cab Chassis
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$39,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,280
|Platinum 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,640
|Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$90,440
|Sport 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,140
|Sport 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$71,340
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$66,940
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$68,840
|Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,640
|Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,840
|Xlt 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,440
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Super Cab Pick Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,640
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,640