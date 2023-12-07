WhichCar
2023 Ford Transit Custom 320S Sport (Swb) Vn My23.25 2.0L Diesel Van

2023 Ford Transit Custom 320S Sport (Swb) Vn My23.25 2.0L Diesel Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2023 Ford Transit Custom 320S Sport (Swb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1736 mm
Tracking Rear 1720 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2933 mm
Height 1964 mm
Length 4972 mm
Width 2030 mm
Kerb Weight 2042 kg
Gcm 4100 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 958 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 186 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6.2
CO2 Extra 174 g/km
CO2 Urban 201 g/km
CO2 Combined 186 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 405 Nm
Makimum Power 136 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R17
Rear Tyre 215/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wfoyxxttgydc12345
Vehicle Segment Vans/Cc 2.5-3.5T
Country Manufactured Turkey

Current Ford Transit Custom pricing and specs

340L (Lwb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $52,390
340S (Swb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $50,390
340L Dciv (Lwb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $55,390
Trend (Swb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $56,590
Trend (Lwb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $57,590
Sport Dciv (Lwb) Dual Cab Van 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $62,990
Sport (Swb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $59,990