Specifications for the 2023 Genesis Gv60 Performance Lux (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Genesis Gv60 Performance Lux (AWD) Jw.v2 My23 Electric 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1637 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1595 mm
|Length
|4515 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2210 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2660 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|360 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R21 102Y
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R21 102Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtk#81$%&U000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 360mm Front Brakes
- 360mm Rear Brakes
- 3D View
- Active Air Intake Flaps
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Carbon Filter
- Auto Comfort Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Sound Design
- Adaptive Control Suspension
- Auto-deploying Door Handles
- Auto Dehumidify Function
- Auto Defog System
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Alloy Effect Surrounds
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Rear Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Alloy Pedals
- Active Road Noise Control
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Battery Pre-conditioning
- Black Brake Calipers
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Side
- Brake Calipers with Logo
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Door Frames
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Boost Mode
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Console - Centre Floor
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CCI & CWAB Pack
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control Machine Learning Function
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cushion Depth Adjustment - Driver
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Charge Ports
- Charging Current Function
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Charging Limit Function
- Charging Port DC - Combo 2
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Clamshell Bonnet
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Tilt Adjustment - Driver
- Capacitive Door Handles Front - Lock/Unlock
- Capacative Touch Screen 12.3 inch
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Drivers Airbag - Leather Appointed
- Driver Attention Warning
- Driver Only Climate Control Fan Function
- DC Rapid Charging
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Dual Electric Motors
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 6 Inch
- Drivers Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Side Mirrors
- Drivers Seat Position Change Alert
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Easy Access System - Front Passenger Seat
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode Climate Control Function
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Control Suspension - Road Preview
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Electric Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Rear-axle Limited Slip Differential
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- EV Charge Transfer Function
- EV Vehicle Function Display
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Centre Airbag
- Front Centre Armrest - Folding
- Front Centre Tray
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fixed Glass Roof
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Black Roof Rails
- Gloss Black Rear Spoiler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Glass Roof Sun Blind
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Beam Assist
- Hood Insulator
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heat Off Climate Control Function
- Heat Pump
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display - 12.0 inch image
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- In Cable Control Box
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Front Lighting System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Intelligent Headlamp Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System
- Integrated Controller
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- iPedal Mode
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Centre Armrest
- Leather Appointed Dashboard
- Leather Appointed Upper Door
- Luggage Compartment - Front
- Lane Change Assist
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- Lights on Exterior Front Door Handles - LED
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- LED Number Plate Light
- LED Vanity Mirror Lights
- LED Parking Lamps
- Lane Following Assist
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Load Protection Net
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Key x 2
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Sunblind - Rear Window
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- MyMode
- Nappa Leather Appointed Interior
- Navigation POI - EV Charging Stations Auto Display
- Next Departure Function
- Overtaking Acceleration Assist Function
- On-board Charger
- Overhead Console/s
- Pre-active Seatbelt - Front Seats
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Brake Assist
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 18 Way
- Power Charge Flap - Open/Close - Smart Key Control
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Plug Type 2 CCS
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Front Axle
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Rear Axle
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Premium Relaxation Seats - Front
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment - Driver
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Steering Variable
- Part-time AWD
- PTC Heater
- Power Tailgate - Open/Close & Close/Lock
- Personal User Profile Selection - 3 Custom Profile
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Variable Speed Up/Down
- Quad Beam Headlights
- Quiet Mode Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Air Vents
- Regenerative Braking Control via Paddle Shifters
- Rear Bumper Reflector/s
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Retractable Door Handles
- Radio Data System
- Regenerative Braking
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Recirculation Mode Plus
- Remote Opening Power Windows
- Remote Power Adjustment Front Passenger Seat
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Reverse Parallel & Perpendicular Parking Function
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelt Holders 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Scheduled Charging Function
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment Lighting
- Safe Exit Assist
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Holder
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Smart Parking Assist
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Smart Regenerative Braking 2.0 - Traffic & Nav
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Premium Sound System
- Single Speed Reduction Gear
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Smart Ventilation Function
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Sunvisors - Suede
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tempered Glass Rotary Gear Shift Control Dial
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tailgate - Speed Adjustable
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Trailer Mode
- Tyre Mobility Kit
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Target Temperature Function
- Turn Assist
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Utility Mode
- Vehicle to Load Connection - 2 Way Adaptor
- Vehicle to Load Exterior Adaptor - Type 2
- Vehicle to Load Interior
- Voice Notification of Charging Status - Exterior
- Visual Notification of Charging Status
- Virtual Engine Sound
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Memo Function
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Vehicle Sound for Pedestrian
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Gloss Metallic Paint
- Gloss Mica Paint
- Gloss Solid Paint
- Matte Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Matte Mica Paint - $2,000
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|San Paulo Lime
|Green
|Gloss Solid Paint
|—
|Hanauma Mint
|Blue
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
|Matterhorn White
|White
|Matte Mica Paint
|$2,000
|Himalayan Grey
|Grey
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
|Melbourne Grey
|Grey
|Matte Metallic Paint
|$2,000
|Atacama Copper
|Brown
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
|Savile Silver
|Silver
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
|Barossa Burgundy
|Purple
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
|Mauna Red
|Red
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
|Uyuni White
|White
|Gloss Mica Paint
|—
|Vik Black
|Black
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
|Capri Blue
|Blue
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
|Makalu Grey
|Grey
|Matte Metallic Paint
|$2,000
Current Genesis Gv60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Performance Lux (Navy) (AWD) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$110,500
|Performance Lux (Navy) (AWD) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$113,375
|Lux Dsm (AWD) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$107,000
|Lux (AWD) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,000
|Performance Lux Dsm (AWD) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$114,000
|Performance Lux (AWD) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$111,000