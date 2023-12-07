Specifications for the 2023 Hyundai Palisade Elite (7 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Hyundai Palisade Elite (7 Seat) Lx2.V3 My23 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1708 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1716 mm
|Ground Clearance
|203 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1750 mm
|Length
|4995 mm
|Width
|1975 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1980 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2755 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|193 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|No
|CO2 Extra
|164 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|243 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|193 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/50 R20 102V
|Rear Tyre
|245/50 R20 102V
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx20 +49.5
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx20 +49.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhr#81$%&U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row - 2 Individual Seats with Armrests
- Manual Slide & Recline 2nd Row Seats
- 314mm Rear Brakes
- 340mm Front Brakes
- 3rd Row Backrest Recline - Manual
- 3rd Row Walk-in/Exit Switch - One Touch
- Seven Seat Interior
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Auto Dehumidify Function
- Auto Defog System
- Autonomous Emergency Braking - Camera
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Active On-Demand Electronic AWD System
- Armrests 2nd Row - Adjustable
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type - Black
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Bluelink Connected Car Service
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirror Bases
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Door Frames
- Bi-LED Projector Headlights
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Blind Spot Collision Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Curtain Airbags - Third Row
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Chrome Door FRame & Beltline Moulding
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cloth Headlining
- Cupholders 3rd Row
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Cooling/Heating Vents 3rd Row
- Cabin Lighting - LED
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- City/Urban/Inter-urban Operational Speeds
- Conversation Mirror
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dark Chrome Grille
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Courtesy Lights - Front
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Entry/Exit Assist Grip 3rd Row
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electronic Gear Shift Buttons
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Centre Airbag
- Flat Fold Seating 2nd Row
- Flat Fold Seating - 3rd Row
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Fog Lights - Rear LED
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Full LED Tail Lights
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handles - 2nd Row
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- High Performance Dampers
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Hyundai Smartsense
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Leather Appointed Centre Armrest
- Leather Appointed Door & Centre Console Package
- Leather Appointed Console
- Leather Appointed Dashboard
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lane Following Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Load Protection Net
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Metallic/Alloy Effect Finish Interior
- Multi Collision Brake
- Column Mounted Motor Driven Power Steering
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Map/Reading Lights - Rear
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Multi Terrain Mode
- Mud Mode
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Power Brake Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Display
- Puddle Door Lights
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 2-way
- Positioning Lights LED
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- PTC Heater
- Passenger Talk Function
- Personal User Profile Selection - 3 Custom Profile
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Variable Speed Up/Down
- Quiet Mode Function
- Rear Air Conditioning Control Panel
- Radar Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Remote Climate Control
- Radio Data System
- Remote Ext Lights, Hazard Warning Lights & Horn
- Remote Navigation
- Remote Services
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails - Silver Finish
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Vehicle Status & Notifications
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor - 2nd Row
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor - 3rd Row
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelt Holders 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelt Holders 3rd Row
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sunroof Blind - Manual
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Solar Control Glass - Front Windows
- Safe Exit Assist
- Seatbelt Emergency Locking Retractor Front Seats
- Security System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Garnish - Silver
- Smart Key
- Skid Plates - Silver - Front
- Skid Plates - Silver - Rear
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Sports Mode
- Smart Mode
- Storage Nets
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection Rear - Advanced
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide - Glass
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Single Zone Rear Climate Control
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tailgate - Speed Adjustable
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Information Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Valet Mode
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Memo Function
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $695
- Standard Paint
Current Hyundai Palisade pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Calligraphy Black Ink (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,900
|Calligraphy Black Ink (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$76,900
|Calligraphy Black Ink (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,900
|Calligraphy Black Ink (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$76,900
|Calligraphy (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,900
|Calligraphy (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,900
|Calligraphy (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,900
|Calligraphy (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,900
|Elite (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$70,800
|Elite (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$66,800
|Elite (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$70,800
|Elite (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$66,800