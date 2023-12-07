WhichCar
2023 Hyundai Tucson Highlander N Line (AWD) Nx4.V2 My23 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2023 Hyundai Tucson Highlander N Line (AWD) Nx4.V2 My23 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Highlander N Line (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1615 mm
Tracking Rear 1622 mm
Ground Clearance 181 mm
Wheelbase 2755 mm
Height 1665 mm
Length 4640 mm
Width 1865 mm
Kerb Weight 1560 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2190 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1650 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 164 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 144 g/km
CO2 Urban 200 g/km
CO2 Combined 164 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 265 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19 101H
Rear Tyre 235/55 R19 101H
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx19 +51
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx19 +51

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhja81Csmu000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Korea

