Specifications for the 2023 Isuzu D-Max Ls-M (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Isuzu D-Max Ls-M (4X4) Rg1 My23 3.0L Diesel Crew Cab Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|235 mm
|Wheelbase
|3125 mm
|Height
|1785 mm
|Length
|5265 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2020 kg
|Gcm
|6000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1080 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|200 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|171 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|251 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|200 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|255/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Fully Floating Axle, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, High Ride, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Rigid Semi-Floating Banjo Axle, Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Front Driver Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Rhs Corner Of Deflector Panel
|VIN Number
|Mpatfs40Jh*100001
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 295mm Rear Brakes
- 320mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- All Terrain Tyres
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Body Coloured Rear Bumper
- Body Coloured Tailgate Handle
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bi-LED Headlights
- BSM/RCTA Auto Switch Off
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Console - Centre Floor
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Comfort Turn Signal
- Dual Horn
- Diff Lock Rear
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dual Range Transfer Case
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Digital Speedometer
- Entry Assist Grips
- Entry Assist Grips - Rear
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electroluminescent Gauges
- Emergency Lane Keep Assist
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fuel Tank - High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Glovebox Compartments - Upper & Lower
- Grey Grille
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heavy Duty Chassis
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Intelligent Battery Sensor
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Prevention
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Support System
- Locking Tailgate
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Misacceleration Mitigation System
- Multi-media System with 7 inch Touch Screen
- Manual Park Brake Lever
- Manual Temperature Control
- Overhead Lighting Console
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Power Brake Assist
- Post Collision Braking
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Driver With Delay Closing
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Driver
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Centre Headrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Step Bumper
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Side Airbags - Centre
- Sports Bar
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatback Hooks
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Snorkelled Diff Breathers
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Skid Plate - Transfer Case
- Skid Plate - Fuel Tank
- Skid Plate - Sump
- Single 10 inch Servo Brake Master Cylinder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Turn Assist with AEB
- Terrain Command Control
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tool Storage Behind Rear Seats
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Under-front Steel Skid Plate
- Ute Tray Liner
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $650
- Metallic Paint - $650
- Pearl Effect Paint - $650
- Solid Paint
Current Isuzu D-Max pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$34,200
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$32,200
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew C/Chas
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$40,700
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$42,200
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$36,200
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$34,200
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride 4D Space Cab Chassis
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$39,700
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$42,700
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$44,200
|Ls-U+ (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$63,500
|Ls-M (4X4) Crew C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$53,800
|Ls-M (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$55,300
|Sx (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$50,200
|Sx (4X4) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$44,200
|Sx (4X4) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$42,200
|Sx (4X4) 4D Space Cab Chassis
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$47,700
|Sx (4X4) Crew C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$50,700
|Sx (4X4) Crew C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$48,700
|Sx (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$52,200
|X-Terrain (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$67,500
|Ls-U (4X4) Crew C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$59,500
|Ls-U (4X4) 4D Space Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$58,000
|Ls-U (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$61,000
|Ls-U (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$53,000
|X-Rider (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$58,000
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$32,700
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$34,700
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew C/Chas
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$41,200
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$42,700
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$34,700
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$36,700
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride 4D Space Cab Chassis
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$40,200
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$43,200
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$44,700
|Ls-U+ (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$65,500
|Ls-M (4X4) Crew C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$54,300
|Ls-M (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$55,800
|Sx (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$50,700
|Sx (4X4) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$42,700
|Sx (4X4) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$44,700
|Sx (4X4) 4D Space Cab Chassis
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$48,200
|Sx (4X4) Crew C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$49,200
|Sx (4X4) Crew C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$51,200
|Sx (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$52,700
|X-Terrain (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$70,500
|Ls-U (4X4) Crew C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$61,000
|Ls-U (4X4) 4D Space Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$59,500
|Ls-U (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$62,500
|Ls-U (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$54,500
|X-Rider (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$59,500
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$34,200
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$37,300
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew C/Chas
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$38,300
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$39,700
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$37,300
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$38,400
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride 4D Space Cab Chassis
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$37,400
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$42,100
|Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$41,600
|Ls-U+ (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$62,600
|Ls-M (4X4) Crew C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$60,000
|Ls-M (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$58,300
|Sx (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$46,900
|Sx (4X4) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$41,800
|Sx (4X4) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$53,400
|Sx (4X4) 4D Space Cab Chassis
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$48,900
|Sx (4X4) Crew C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$54,400
|Sx (4X4) Crew C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$59,600
|Sx (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$53,500
|X-Terrain (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$69,100
|Ls-U (4X4) Crew C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$63,700
|Ls-U (4X4) 4D Space Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$62,200
|Ls-U (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$61,200
|Ls-U (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$53,100
|X-Rider (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$58,300