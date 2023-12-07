WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. D-Max
  4. Sx (4X2) High-Ride

2023 Isuzu D-Max Sx (4X2) High-Ride Rg1 My23 1.9L Diesel Crew C/Chas

871f1d09/2023 isuzu d max sx 4x2 high ride 1 9l diesel crew cchas 05200173
2023 Isuzu D-Max Sx (4X2) High-Ride Rg1 My23 1.9L Diesel Crew C/Chas details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X2
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2023 Isuzu D-Max Sx (4X2) High-Ride. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Isuzu D-Max News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 235 mm
Wheelbase 3125 mm
Height 1800 mm
Length 5285 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 1745 kg
Gcm 5850 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1175 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 184 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 174 g/km
CO2 Urban 208 g/km
CO2 Combined 184 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/65 R17
Rear Tyre 255/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Fully Floating Axle, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, High Ride, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring - Heavy Duty, Rigid Semi-Floating Banjo Axle, Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Front Driver Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
VIN Number Mpatfs87J**100001
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Thailand

Current Isuzu D-Max pricing and specs

Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas 1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $34,200
Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas 1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2 $32,200
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew C/Chas 1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $40,700
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility 1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $42,200
Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas 3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $36,200