2023 Jaguar E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic Hse (183Kw) X540 My24 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2023 Jaguar E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic Hse (183Kw) X540 My24 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2023 Jaguar E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic Hse (183Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1625 mm
Tracking Rear 1624 mm
Wheelbase 2681 mm
Height 1649 mm
Length 4395 mm
Width 1984 mm
Kerb Weight 1730 kg
Gcm 4230 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2430 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 186 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 159 g/km
CO2 Urban 233 g/km
CO2 Combined 186 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 365 Nm
Makimum Power 183 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R20
Rear Tyre 245/45 R20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 8X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Sadfa2Ax3M1000022
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured England

Current Jaguar E-Pace pricing and specs

P250 R-Dynamic Hse (183Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD $81,920
P250 R-Dynamic Se (183Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD $76,773