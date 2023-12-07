Specifications for the 2023 Jaguar E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic Se (183Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Jaguar E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic Se (183Kw) X540 My24 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1625 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1624 mm
|Wheelbase
|2681 mm
|Height
|1649 mm
|Length
|4395 mm
|Width
|1984 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1730 kg
|Gcm
|4230 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2430 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|159 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|233 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|186 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|365 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sadfa2Ax3M1000022
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Animated Directional Indicators
- Analogue Dials with Central TFT Display
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Approach Illumination
- All Surface Progress Control
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Lighting
- Configurable Autolock
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Configurable Dynamics
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cargo Securing Kit
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Drive Control with Adaptive Surface Response
- Driver Monitoring
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Volume Control
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Efficient Driveline
- Electric Parking Brake
- Exhaust Pipe Finisher
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Head Restraints - Passive
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front View Camera
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Jaguar Script & Leaper
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Premium LED H/lights/Sig DRL/ F&R Animated Indic
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Low Traction Launch
- Multi-media System with 11.4 inch Touch Screen
- Morzine Headlining - Ebony
- Metal Treadplates with Branding
- No Badge
- Overhead Lighting Console
- Pwr Fr Seats 12 Way - Htd/Dr Mem/Manual H/rests
- Passive Suspension
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Satin Chrome
- Privacy Glass
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Pwr Mirror Fold, Heated, App Lights, Drvr Side Dim
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Socket/s
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Remote Infotainment System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Storage Nets
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Standard Roof
- Start-up Sequence with Movement, Dials & Lighting
- Summer Tyres
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Twin Tailpipes
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
Optional Extras
- Activity Key - $975
- Adaptive Dynamics - $2,535
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,365
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,730
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,365
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $2,730
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Black Painted Roof - $1,260
- Cabin Air Purification - $1,015
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,600
- Configurable Cabin Lighting - $505
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Dynamic Pack - $4,900
- Entertainment Pack - $3,485
- Fog Lights - Front - $405
- Gloss Black Roof Rails - $960
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $285
- Head Up Display - $2,120
- Illuminated Metal Treadplates - Branded - $1,065
- Leather Upholstery Special - $4,090
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,390
- Pwr 12 Way Driver, 10 Way Pass Htd Memory Seats - $805
- Power Fr Seats 16 Way - Climate, Memory, Htd Rear - $1,495
- Pixel LED H/lights/Sig DRL/F&R Animated Indic - $2,275
- Red Brake Calipers - $860
- Roof Rails - Silver Finish - $960
- Rear View Mirror - ClearSight - $1,600
- Surround Camera System - 3D - $959
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,300
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $2,810
- Sound System
- Standard Glass
- Suedecloth Headlining - $1,340
- Surround Sound System - $3,015
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $950
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $755
- Vision Pack - $4,770
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Ostuni Pearl White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Carpathian Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$1,390
|Fuji White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Firenze Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Eiger Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Portofino Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Santorini Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Jaguar E-Pace pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P250 R-Dynamic Hse (183Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$81,920
|P250 R-Dynamic Se (183Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$76,773