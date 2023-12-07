WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. F-Pace
  4. Svr (405Kw)

2023 Jaguar F-Pace Svr (405Kw) X761 My24 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

a8ae1ab2/2023 jaguar f pace svr 405kw 5 0l petrol 4d wagon 04fb016b
2023 Jaguar F-Pace Svr (405Kw) X761 My24 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2023 Jaguar F-Pace Svr (405Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Jaguar F-Pace News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1648 mm
Tracking Rear 1665 mm
Ground Clearance 218 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1670 mm
Length 4762 mm
Width 2071 mm
Kerb Weight 2058 kg
Gcm 4990 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2590 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 83 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 272 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 213 g/km
CO2 Urban 375 g/km
CO2 Combined 272 g/km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Dir Inj
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 405 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/45 R21
Rear Tyre 265/45 R21
Front Rim Size 9X21
Rear Rim Size 9X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Sadca2Ae3Mc055146
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured England

Current Jaguar F-Pace pricing and specs

400 Sport (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $127,131
D300 R-Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $104,186
P250 R-Dynamic S (184Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $82,381
P250 R-Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $87,781
Svr (405Kw) 4D Wagon 5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $156,381