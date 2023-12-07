WhichCar
2023 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Night Eagle (4X4) Jl My23 3.6L Petrol 4D Hardtop

402921d5/2023 jeep wrangler unlimited night eagle 4x4 3 6l petrol 4d hardtop 055b0181
2023 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Night Eagle (4X4) Jl My23 3.6L Petrol 4D Hardtop details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Night Eagle (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1598 mm
Tracking Rear 1598 mm
Ground Clearance 232 mm
Wheelbase 3008 mm
Height 1828 mm
Length 4882 mm
Width 1894 mm
Kerb Weight 1900 kg
Gcm 4706 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2460 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2495 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 81 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 225 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 180 g/km
CO2 Urban 302 g/km
CO2 Combined 225 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 347 Nm
Makimum Power 209 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/75 R17
Rear Tyre 245/75 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Leading Arm, Link Coil, Solid Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Track Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Leading Arm, Link Coil, Solid Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Track Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number 1C4Hjxjg*#W230702
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current Jeep Wrangler Unlimited pricing and specs

Night Eagle (4X4) 4D Hardtop 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $81,450
Overland (4X4) 4D Hardtop 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $86,950
Rubicon (4X4) 4D Hardtop 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $90,450
Overland (4X4) 4D Hardtop 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $84,950
Rubicon (4X4) 4D Hardtop 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $90,450