Specifications for the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiograph D350 Lwb (258Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiograph D350 Lwb (258Kw) L460 My24 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1702 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1704 mm
|Ground Clearance
|219 mm
|Wheelbase
|3197 mm
|Height
|1870 mm
|Length
|5052 mm
|Width
|2003 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2494 kg
|Gcm
|6890 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3390 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|190 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|165 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|232 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|190 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|258 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/45 R22 114
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 R22 114
|Front Rim Size
|9.5 Ch +42.5
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5 Ch +42.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Lower Lh Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salka9Aw3Pa123456
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Access Height
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Autobiography Exterior Pack
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Auto-deploying Door Handles
- Animated Directional Indicators
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control
- Air Quality Sensor
- All Terrain Information Centre
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Brake Calipers
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cabin Lighting
- Configurable Autolock
- Cabin Air Purification Pro
- Cornering Brake Control
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover - Automatic
- Chrome Controls
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Configurable Programs
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver & Passenger Armrests
- Dynamic All Wheel Steering
- Driver Condition Response
- Digital LED H/lights/Signature DRL/Image Project
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Easy Boot Loading
- ECO Mode
- Electrically Deployable Towbar
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Engine Cover
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Illuminated & Personalised Metal Treadplates
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Laminated Front & Rear Side Glass
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full
- Multi-media System with 13.1 inch Touch Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Music Streaming
- Non-heated Windscreen
- Non-smoking Package
- Open Differential
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Occupant Protective system
- Pwr Fr Seats 24 Way - Clim, Mass, Exec Rear
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Blinds - Rear Doors
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Perimeter Alarm
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Power Mirror Fold, Heated & App Lights
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Remote Infotainment System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - Removed
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - ClearSight
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- Soft Door Close
- Special Identifying Badging
- Signature Sound System
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 22 inch
- Traction Control System
- Terrain Response 2
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- Trailer Wiring Preparation
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Control
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Versatile Loadspace Floor
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Walnut Veneer
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Dark Grey
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Turned
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Winter Wiper Park Position
Optional Extras
- 3D Surround Sound System
- Activity Key - $920
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts - $80
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 23 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,820
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $2,340
- Alloy Wheels Special 13 Inch - $4,420
- Black Painted Roof - $2,171
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $364
- Domestic Plug Socket - $130
- Duo Tone Ebony/Perlino Headlining
- Duo Tone Leather Headlining
- Electronic Active Diff - Torque Vectoring Braking - $3,179
- Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response - $5,687
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $1,300
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,640
- Headlining Special - $680
- Heated Washer Jets - $230
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,300
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Morzine Headlining - Ebony - $680
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,220
- Metallic Paint Special - $17,723
- Nickel Atlas Exterior Pack
- No Badge
- No Towing
- Off Road Pack - Advanced - $8,870
- Pwr Fr Seats 24 Way - Clim, Mass, Exec Comf Rear - $4,800
- Pwr Fr Sts 24 Way - Clim/Mass, Pwr Rec/Htd/Vent Rr
- Power Assisted Doors - $3,700
- Privacy Glass - $999
- Pixel LED Headlights with Signature DRL
- Premium Leather Upholstery - $2,800
- Premium Non-leather Upgrade
- Powered Tailgate Upper & Lower
- Remote Park Assist - $806
- Rear Seat Entertainment System 11.4 inch - $6,850
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $26,596
- Shadow Exterior Pack - $1,830
- Smoke Pack - $130
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Self-sealing Tyres - $500
- Special Veneer
- Special Veneer - Wood
- Special Veneer - Gloss Black
- SVO Special Effect Paint in Gloss finish - $22,160
- SVO Special Effect Paint in Satin finish
- SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish - $17,723
- SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish - $22,160
- Special Veneer - Walnut
- Spare Wheel 20 inch
- Spare Wheel 21 inch
- Spare Wheel 23 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Tailgate Event Suite - $900
- Tailgate Event Suite with Leather Cushions - $2,300
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair System
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Ostuni Pearl White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Sanguinello Orange
|Orange
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|British Racing Green
|Green
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Charente Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$2,220
|Batumi Gold
|Yellow
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$2,220
|UNV Constellation Blue
|Blue
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Amethyst Grey Purple
|Purple
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Carpathian Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$2,220
|Icy White
|White
|Special Effect Paint - Satin
|$26,596
|Ethereal Frost Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|UNV Icy White
|White
|SVO Special Effect Paint in Gloss finish
|$22,160
|Velocity Blue
|Blue
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Petrolix Blue
|Blue
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Flux Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Sunset Gold
|Yellow
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Fuji White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Ligurian Black
|Black
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Eiger Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Ionian Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|UNV Ethereal Frost Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|UNV Flux Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Varesine Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Tourmaline Brown
|Brown
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Hakuba Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Constellation Blue
|Blue
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Belgravia Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|—
|UNV Ionian Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Santorini Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Land Rover Range Rover Autobiograph pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D350 Lwb 7 Seat (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$306,075
|D350 Swb (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$298,659
|D350 Lwb (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$304,530
|Phev P460E Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$298,999
|Phev P460E Swb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$296,427
|P530 Lwb (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$337,614
|P530 Lwb 7 Seat (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$339,314
|P530 Swb (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$331,434