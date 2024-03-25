Specifications for the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P635 Sv Edition One (Grey). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P635 Sv Edition One (Grey) L461 My24 4.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1702 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1704 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2997 mm
|Height
|1814 mm
|Length
|4970 mm
|Width
|2025 mm
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|750 Nm
|Makimum Power
|467 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/50 R21
|Rear Tyre
|275/50 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Lower Lh Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sal1A2A93Pa123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Access Height
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Auto-deploying Door Handles
- Animated Directional Indicators - Rear
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Aluminium Interior Trim
- AMG Line
- AMG Floor Mats
- Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control
- Active Park Assist
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Rear Seat
- All Surface Progress Control
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Bonnet - Body Coloured Carbon Fibre
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cabin Lighting
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Configurable Autolock
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Contrast Roof
- Configurable Programs
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Condition Response
- Digital LED H/lights/Signature DRL/Image Project
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Duo Tone Headlining
- Dynamic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- Easy Boot Loading
- ECO Mode
- Electrically Deployable Towbar
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Full Leather Steering Wheel
- Gradient Acceleration Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gradient Release Control
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Load Compartment Package
- Laminated Front & Rear Side Glass
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Loadspace Mounting Provisions
- Lowered Suspension
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upholstery
- Leather Upgrade - Extended
- Multi-media System with 13.1 inch Touch Screen
- MBUX Multimedia System - Extended Functionality
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-Link Axle
- Metal Treadplates with Branding
- Music Streaming
- No Badge
- Open Differential
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Occupant Protective system
- Power Front Seats 20 Way - Heat F&R Pwr Rec Rear
- Park Assist
- Parking Package with 360 Degree Camera
- Parktronic
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Protection
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power front seats with memory
- Privacy Glass
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Pixel LED Headlights with Signature DRL
- Power Mirror Fold, Memory, Heated & App Lights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Armrests
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Remote Infotainment System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- Soft Door Close
- Signature Sound System
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Sports Brakes
- Sports Seats Premium
- Sound System
- Single Speed Transfer Box
- Standard Roof
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 21 inch
- Traction Control System
- Toughened Front & Rear Side Glass
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Terrain Response 2
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- Trailer Wiring Preparation
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- Upper Secondary Glovebox
- Voice Control
- Wireless Device Charger
- Winter Wiper Park Position
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $3,370
- Activity Key - $930
- Body Coloured Roof
- Cabin Air Purification Pro - $364
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,887
- Convenience Pack - $972
- Domestic Plug Socket - $130
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,670
- Hot Climate Pack - $5,613
- Heated Steering Wheel - $690
- Heated Washer Jets - $230
- Heated Windscreen & Washer Jets - $1,300
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,300
- Loadspace Floor Partition - $280
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows - $500
- Remote Park Assist - $620
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,570
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $4,420
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors - $113
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan - $600
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $780
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|British Racing Green in Gloss finish
|Green
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Sanguinello Orange in?Gloss finish
|Orange
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|British Racing Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|$17,723
|Amethyst Grey Purple?in?Gloss finish
|Purple
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Ethereal Frost Silver in Gloss finish
|Silver
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Ostuni Pearl White
|White
|Pearl Effect Paint
|—
|Sunset Gold in Gloss finish
|Gold
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Velocity Blue in Gloss finish
|Blue
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Flux Silver in Gloss finish
|Silver
|Gloss Paint
|—
|Petrolix Blue?in?Gloss finish
|Blue
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Obsidian Black in Gloss finish
|Black
|Gloss Paint
|—
|Firenze Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Eiger Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Ionian Silver in?Gloss finish
|Silver
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Fuji White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Giola Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Borasco Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Sunrise Copper in Gloss finish
|Orange
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Varesine Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Charente Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$2,220
|Eiger Grey in Satin Finish
|Grey
|Satin Paint Premium
|$22,160
|Icy White?in?Gloss finish
|White
|Gloss Paint Premium
|$22,160
|Tourmaline Brown?in?Gloss finish
|Brown
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Carpathian Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$2,220
|Constellation Blue in Gloss finish
|Blue
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Santorini Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$152,100
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$192,800
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$169,600
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$182,800
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,200
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$153,500
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$194,500
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$171,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$184,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$176,000
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,961
|D250 Se (183Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$146,000
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$198,261
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,911
|P360 Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$151,800
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$161,661
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$173,761
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$188,716
|P460E Phev Autobiogr (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$212,105